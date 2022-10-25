Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz began his press conference Tuesday by expressing his thoughts and prayers to the city of St. Louis after the tragic events Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Two people — a 15-year-old Alexandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka — were killed by a gunman at the school. Seven people were also injured in the shooting.
Drinkwitz said his team plans on doing something to honor those who were impacted when Missouri plays at South Carolina on Saturday.
“For me, it’s not political at all,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s about protecting the future of our country, and our children are our future. And we cannot continue to live like this. We just can’t. I talked to our staff, and I talk to my wife all the time about it. It’s not about who’s right — it’s about what’s right, and we need to get this right.”
While he did not name specific actions the country can take to stop widespread gun violence, Drinkwitz stressed the need for it to stop, particularly in schools. Drinkwitz and his wife, Lindsay, have four daughters.
“We gotta figure out how to protect our kids from walking into schools afraid,” Drinkwitz said. “That should be the last thing on our mind when we’re walking into a school to learn and grow and mature and to become our future. So, just asking for all of us, instead of picking sides and picking and pointing out all the issues, let’s find solutions.”