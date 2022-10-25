Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz began his press conference Tuesday by expressing his thoughts and prayers to the city of St. Louis after the tragic events Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Two people — a 15-year-old Alexandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka — were killed by a gunman at the school. Seven people were also injured in the shooting.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

