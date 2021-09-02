The year 2021 will forever be remembered in college football history, and the history of college sports in general, as the year student-athletes could finally profit off their name, image and likeness.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz is referring to it as the “summer of unrest.”
When asked Wednesday on the Southeastern Conference teleconference what effect he thinks the events of this summer — NIL legislation being passed, but also COVID-19 policies — will have on the next 20 to 30 years of college football, Drinkwitz didn’t think it was premature to say the foundation of college football has been shaken.
”I think we’re just in the formative stages of what the future’s gonna look like,” he said. “And I think the only way to approach it as a football coach is to try to take it one day at a time, do the very best you can with the information that you have and try to do the very best you can to control what you can control, which is fewer things now than it was a few years ago.”
Multiple Tigers football players have already signed NIL deals with a number of brands and local businesses. Some of the first included Stacy Brown, Travion Ford, Brady Cook and Akial Byers, who all announced they had signed with Yoke Gaming the day NIL went into effect.
The season starting doesn’t ease any angst Drinkwitz has about the changing college football landscape he and coaches across the country are trying to navigate. He said the new rules of engagement for players make it so that he’s not even 100% sure what’s happening in his own locker room at any given time.
“No, I think (the angst is) gonna be there in the background all the time because you’re worried about things that you can’t control in competition,” he said. “Some people’s rules are different than your rules. There’s always gonna be comparisons.”
Name, image and likeness hasn’t just changed what it’s like to be a current college athlete or coach, but it’s changed the recruiting field as well. Missouri’s staff was texting class of 2023 recruits as soon as the recruiting period opened at midnight Sept. 1.
“You got to recruit your own team, you got to recruit ’23s, you got to try to figure out how to manage egos with name, image and likeness,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s a big job, but it’s the job.”
Missouri awards scholarship to redshirt senior LB May
Linebacker Chance May received a scholarship ahead of his redshirt senior season, Drinkwitz shared via Twitter on Thursday night.
May has played just one game in his MU career.
The video clip starts with a shot of the “Scholarship-ade,” a bottle of yellow Gatorade with a special label given to new scholarship players at the end of practice.
“The thing I love about these guys is that it didn’t matter whether or not they were on scholarship, they accepted their role,” Drinkwitz says to his team in the video. “And they gave us their best look. And that’s why we put Chance May on scholarship.”
Injury report
Missouri could be without one of its most-anticipated new players when it opens its season Saturday against Central Michigan.
Redshirt freshman Mookie Cooper, who transferred from Ohio State prior to spring camp, was listed as “questionable” on MU’s injury report Thursday. The wide receiver suffered a lower leg injury in August.
Fellow wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin is officially out for the game, as is defensive lineman Travion Ford. Maclin has a broken forearm, and Ford is still recovering from an injury he suffered during spring camp March 6.
Jonathan Jones (defensive line), Ky Montgomery (defensive line) and Zxaequan Reeves (defensive back), all true freshmen, are out for the season with injuries.