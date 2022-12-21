Missouri signed 18 high school recruits, one from junior college and two transfers on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The Tigers signed every player who was verbally committed to them entering the first day of the signing period, as well as defensive lineman Sam Williams, who decommitted from Wake Forest on Monday.
Drinkwitz discussed Missouri’s Class of 2023 in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
“Obviously, (getting every commit to sign is) a tribute to our coaching staff and all the hard work they did to build some relationships,” Drinkwitz said. “We were able to get some key guys over the course of the last three days, kind of finish off the class with a flip from a young man at the defensive tackle position (Williams).”
Among the commitments Drinkwitz kept was Gabarri Johnson, a four-star quarterback from Washington. Drinkwitz said he was never worried about losing Johnson, calling him an “oak” for his steadiness.
“Gabarri, one, is a born leader, and that’s something that at that position you gotta always be excited about,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s a playmaker both with his feet and his arm. … He’s got the ability to really throw, accurate deep-ball thrower, but he’s also got that B-button quickness and shake-and-bake ability.”
Missouri’s top-two commits according to 247 sports are in-state receiving threats — tight end Brett Norfleet and wide receiver Joshua Manning. In terms of offensive weapons, Tigers also added receivers Marquis Johnson, Nicholas Deloach and Daniel Blood, as well as athlete Jordon Harris, a 6-foot-6 Arkansas product who has only played football for one year and could play tight end or defensive end.
Also at receiver, Missouri made the transfer acquisition of Theo Wease Jr. official. Drinkwitz said Wease’s addition could have ripple effects around the offense.
“He allows us to really have the opportunity to play him at (the X receiver position), and potentially move Luther (Burden III) around in our offense a little bit more,” Drinkwitz said. “We really felt like in order for Luther to be as successful as he could, we needed to kind of put him in a position. Now that we have Theo, who can handle that ‘X,’ that’ll allow us to move (Burden) around and create some matchup issues.”
Elsewhere on offense, the Tigers will add running back Jamal Roberts and offensive tackles Logan Reichert and Brandon Solis. On the opposite side of the line, Missouri went hard after defensive ends, signing Jahkai Lang, Serigne Tounkara and Northwestern transfer Austin Firestone.
Drinkwitz said the Tigers could still add a defensive end through the transfer portal, with only two on the roster who have experience definitely returning (Arden Walker and Johnny Walker Jr.).
Regarding the back seven, Missouri added linebackers Brayshawn Littlejohn and Triston Newson, the lone JUCO signee. Shamar McNeil is the lone corner in the class, while Phillip Roche and Cardinal Ritter’s Marvin Burks, who Missouri flipped from Ole Miss, are the safeties.
“With the drama, (Burks) kind of faked us out twice,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s good to keep Marvin back in.”
Drinkwitz said the determination on whether Burks and Roche are fits for the star position or more traditional safeties will be made after they get on campus. The 6-2, 190-pound Burks has the dimensions and the tackling ability for it, but they’ll get a closer look at him in the spring.
“Obviously, Marvin is an early enrollee, and that’ll be great for us,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ll get a chance to see him rather early in that situation, to figure out, what’s the best way that he can help us play?”
The Tigers also signed a kicker, Kansas City-area star Blake Craig.
Tauskie Dove enters portal
Missouri receiver Tauskie Dove will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Dove caught 16 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown this season.
Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Dove is in Tampa Bay with the team and will play in Friday’s Gasparilla Bowl, but he will use his final year of eligibility — granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 — somewhere else.