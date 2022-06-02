Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz commented on the impact of transfer quarterback Jack Abraham at a press conference Thursday.
Abraham enters a quarterback room with returners Brady Cook, Tyler Macon and four-star freshman Sam Horn. All four quarterbacks are expected to get a shot at the starting job when the season starts this fall.
Drinkwitz said Macon and Cook both had productive springs, but Abraham’s multiple seasons starting at the college level will help the Tigers navigate some difficult road tests this season should he be named the starter.
“There’s one thing that neither one of those guys (Cook and Macon) can change and that’s the amount of experience they have playing college football,” Drinkwitz said. “In those situations, having an experienced quarterback was something that we were looking for.”
Drinkwitz said that Abraham’s past experience by no means makes him the starter, but he will certainly add another factor for the Tiger coaching staff to consider as the quarterback battle gets underway.
Horn has a decision to make
Drinkwitz said that the decision to bring another quarterback into the program came from the possibility that Horn may opt for a career in Major League Baseball.
Horn spent this spring playing baseball for Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, before arriving on Missouri’s campus. He has committed to playing baseball and football for the Tigers but can choose to commit fully to professional baseball if he is drafted to an MLB roster. Horn is currently as the No. 72 draft prospect according to MLB.com’s rankings. The MLB First Year Player Draft begins July 17.
“He is an unbelievable baseball player with the ability to get drafted, he’s going to have to make a decision on which sport he is going to pursue in the future,” Drinkwitz said. “We believe he’s got an unbelievable future here as both a football player and baseball player and that’s what we’re pushing him on.”
Drinkwitz said that while Horn has a decision to make, he was not going to name a starter until Horn had a chance to compete for the job.
“He’s got a lot of ability, but he’s got a lot of development to do and he’s got to get sped up to the game of college football,” Drinkwitz said. “But he’s everything that we knew we were getting when we recruited him.”
Drinkwitz said he did not have a deadline for Horn to make a decision on his future but expects all his players who are going to be on the roster will be present at fall camp on July 31.
The state of college football
Drinkwitz also fielded several questions about the evolution of name, image and likeness and the transfer portal.
As college football adapts to the new world of NIL deals, Drinkwitz, who recently returned from Destin, Florida, where he attended SEC meetings, said it has been difficult to navigate the NIL landscape without any restrictions.
“With no guardrails on it, I think its ascended probably more quickly than any of us anticipated, Drinkwitz said. “And so now trying to put our arms around (it) is a little bit challenging,”
Drinkwitz said there has also been a significant difference in recruiting during the era of NIL than before.
“We want young men to make a decision based on what’s in the best interest of their family, their futures, and where they believe they need to go get the best education possible and the best opportunity possible to play football without the inducement of NIL,” he said.
Despite the shifting landscape of NIL, and an active transfer portal allowing players to more easily switch schools, Drinkwitz is confident in the roster he’s helped put together.
“I think we’re all figuring out the new norms of college football in a hurry,” Drinkwitz said. “I think I feel the most settled about my football roster for the 2022 season than I have all year, today.”
Injury update
He also provided a few injury updates stating that defensive backs Martez Manuel, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Kris Abrams-Draine and defensive lineman Ky Montgomery are all fully healthy.
Defensive lineman Daniel Robledo has an upper-body extremity issue, and will likely sit until Missouri’s bye week, Drinkwitz said.