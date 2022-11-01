Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz used the “definition of insanity” line in his weekly press conference Tuesday.
The Tigers had been trotting the same five players out on the offensive line for a few weeks — since Mitchell Walters entered the lineup at right guard and Connor Wood replaced the injured Zeke Powell at right tackle — and weren’t getting the results they wanted.
The old adage goes that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, so Drinkwitz inserted EJ Ndoma-Ogar into the lineup at right guard.
“At some point, you have to create some change,” Drinkwitz said. “You have to evaluate whether it's to repeat the process and do it better, or do you give somebody else an opportunity to help us? I felt like EJ did that.”
Missouri decided to give Ndoma-Ogar a shot in part because the coaching staff watched the tape from last year’s South Carolina game, in which Ndoma-Ogar also started. The former four-star recruit and Oklahoma Sooner played well enough in that game to be given a chance despite playing sparingly so far this season.
“EJ’s a guy that’s been working hard and has had some inconsistencies in performance,” Drinkwitz said. “But we just felt like last year, he started against South Carolina, so we went back to watch that tape and see how he held up.”
The result of the game was ideal, as Drinkwitz acknowledged, but he still felt like the offensive line play — and the offense as a whole — left some to be desired.
“Just like with anything, I will tell you that after watching the tape, there are a lot of things that we gotta do better,” Drinkwitz said.
Similarly, redshirt freshman Ryan Hoerstkamp got his first extended playing time against South Carolina and stood out with an effective kick-out block on Brady Cook’s touchdown run. Hoerstkamp — Drinkwitz said — has been a consistent player for the Tigers.
“It was his opportunity,” Drinkwitz said. “We’d given other players opportunities in games. The results were not where not where we needed them to be.”
Drinkwitz didn’t name the “other players,” so as to not “throw shade” at them, but it’s clear that he was referring to Kibet Chepyator, previously Missouri’s No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Stephens. At some points this season, he even out-snapped Stephens and had been listed as the starter alongside him throughout the year.
Chepyator did not play against South Carolina, while Stephens and Hoerstkamp did.
“Whether or not that person had beaten him out in fall camp, which had occurred, we still have seven weeks where the players have an opportunity to get better,” Drinkwitz said. “I think Ryan did that and took advantage of his opportunity.”
Drinkwitz said he hopes Hoerstkamp’s role will expand as the season goes on. Slightly undersized for a tight end, Hoerstkamp was rated as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2021 because of his versatility and pass-catching ability.
Elsewhere on offense, Elijah Young got his first touches since he missed three games with an injury. Drinkwitz was asked if he sees Young becoming a regular part of the running back rotation with Cody Schrader, or if he’s someone the team thinks can move around and get touches from all spots.
Drinkwitz said he might, but he has deficiencies in pass protection and needs to be more consistent to see more regular playing time.
“In this league, you’re that size, there are blitz-heavy football teams, it’s gonna be a matchup issue for us,” Drinkwitz said. “So I think he’s got an important, stated role, and we’ll continue to see that, but there are some things that other players do better, and you gotta play to everybody’s strengths.”