Eliah Drinkwitz’s first ever spring practice as Missouri’s football coach — March 7 — took place in a world that had yet to experience COVID-19 as the ubiquitous presence in life today. The Tigers practiced three times during those final days of normalcy before the pandemic wiped out the practice schedule.
Almost a year later, the Tigers began spring camp Friday to kick off the 2021 season. For as much as the world around the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex has changed, Drinkwitz’s coaching style and priorities have not.
Continuing the new standard since Drinkwitz took over, newcomers practiced in blank jerseys. Numbers will be awarded to those who earn them through next month. A speed bag sat next to the practice field for players to hit on their ways on and off the field: punch in, punch out.
“There’s a lot of distractions,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s a lot of things going on outside of football. But when you walk across that tunnel and get ready to step on that field, we need all of you in, and we need you to make that commitment to yourself and to our team that for the next however many periods it is, I’m focused on my job right here. I don’t have my cell phone, distractions. I don’t have the rest of the world. It’s football.”
Badie looks to take reins of No. 1 running back
Tyler Badie has been an asset to Missouri his entire career. Heading into his senior season, the running back has played in every game of the last three years, racking up 1,955 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns. But even as a key to the offense, Badie has never been the Tigers’ go-to running back. That title belonged to Larry Rountree III, Missouri’s all-time leading rusher among running backs.
“I’ve been waiting around three years for this time,” Badie said. “So I feel like I’ve matured and I’m ready to take over what Larry left.”
Badie’s quick and elusive, a contrast to the bruising Rountree. While he figures to be the starter, it remains to be determined who will slide into his old position of No. 2 in the backfield. Drinkwitz mentioned Elijah Young, Dawson Downing and Simi Bakare as possible candidates.
“Elijah’s always been just a tough guy,” Badie said. “Just trying to find a way to get him the ball is hard when you have three great running backs, so now since it’s just me I feel like it’s a good chance for him to get in, show what he can do.”
New look on defense
Beginning with the departure of defensive coordinator Ryan Walters in January, Missouri has seen significant turnover on the defensive coaching staff. Steve Wilks was hired to replace Walters on Jan. 21, and new defensive line coach Jethro Franklin came aboard less than a week later.
The most recent hire was defensive backs coach Aaron Fletcher on Tuesday. Drinkwitz said he had never hired an assistant with so little time before practice. Fletcher had just two days to settle into his new job before beginning work with the secondary.
“I can see he takes you serious,” sophomore cornerback Ennis Rakestraw said. “We just going through walkthrough and he tells you, 'Work on breaking to the ball. Act like you shooting hands. Always do something. Get better at every rep. Even the reps where it’s 50%, get better right there.'”
Wilks, meanwhile, had his first opportunity Friday to start implementing his new scheme for a unit that allowed at least 35 points six times last year. The Tigers will play a 4-2-5 nickel defense.
While getting all the players on the same page with what that defense will entail will be important to Wilks and Drinkwitz, the development of individual players will be a bigger priority with over six months until the 2021 season.
“We’re gonna have people missing in spring surgeries, people in and out because of different injuries or sickness or whatever,” Drinkwitz said. “Let’s make sure that we’re giving every player a chance to develop.”
Injury update
Tight end Niko Hea will not practice in spring after having surgery stemming from an injury sustained in the regular season. Receiver Jalen Knox and cornerback Jarvis Ware will also miss the spring because of surgery on a “lower extremity” and ACL, respectively, Drinkwitz said. Defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.