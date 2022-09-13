Eliah Drinkwitz watches from the sideline (copy) 9/13/22

MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches from the sideline during Missouri’s OT loss to Boston College Sept. 25.

 Mary Schwalm/The Associated Press

Eli Drinkwitz seemed more upbeat than he often is after a loss when he entered his Tuesday press conference. His tone of voice was encouraging, he smiled when he answered questions and he definitely wasn’t the head-in-hand, out-of-answers, staring into the distance coach reporters saw immediately after Saturday’s 40-12 loss to Kansas State.

It’s a new week, and Drinkwitz is intent on moving past the loss.

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

