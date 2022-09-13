Eli Drinkwitz seemed more upbeat than he often is after a loss when he entered his Tuesday press conference. His tone of voice was encouraging, he smiled when he answered questions and he definitely wasn’t the head-in-hand, out-of-answers, staring into the distance coach reporters saw immediately after Saturday’s 40-12 loss to Kansas State.
It’s a new week, and Drinkwitz is intent on moving past the loss.
“We have a lot of growth opportunities in front of us, specifically from last week,” Drinkwitz said. “Excited to get to practice today to improve in those areas. There’s a lot of football left and a lot of opportunities left for this football team to continue to grow and improve.”
Missouri didn’t make any changes to the depth chart this week, and Drinkwitz shrugged off a question about foundational changes to the offense. The message was that it’s only Week 2, development is not linear and Missouri has time to get its season back on the right track.
“I have no reservations about what we’re doing on offense schematically,” Drinkwitz said. “One bad game doesn’t define who we are.”
Drinkwitz emphasized the need for players to block out the outside noise, particularly on social media. Missouri is a team of 18-24 (Jack Abraham turns 25 in October) year-olds, so by college football’s nature, ignoring noise on social media could be difficult. But Drinkwitz views it as necessary.
“There's an old Bill Parcells quote that talks about, you know, losers assemble in groups and complain, and I would add get on Twitter and message boards and have all the answers, and winners assemble as a team and find ways to win,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re gonna assemble as a team and find ways to win. We’re not gonna focus on the toxicity or the negativity.”
Drinkwitz said he’ll know whether his team got the message at practice Tuesday, and we’ll know more in the coming weeks. This week, though, Drinkwitz hopes to learn how his team responds from a discouraging loss.
“Whatever the event is, you get to control your response and create the outcome that you want,” Drinkwitz said. “And you can either listen to the outside noise and the criticism and believe that, and affect your mood and affect your mentality and affect your belief in your teammates, or you can continue to do what you set out to do.”
Easing the Burden
Asked about increasing Luther Burden’s touches — he had six against Louisiana Tech and just two against Kansas State — Drinkwitz said he and the coaching staff needs to do a better job creating opportunities to get the ball in his hands.
Burden was targeted three more times against Kansas State: one was a drop, one if thrown more accurately could have been a touchdown and one was overthrown.
However, Drinkwitz also re-emphasized that Burden is still a true freshman. He said that his snap count Saturday, 65, was about 25 snaps too many.
“We gotta understand that sometimes, play designs for an X receiver — they may take away the No. 1 option,” Drinkwitz said. “And that happened a couple of times. So it is a balancing act of a true freshman, second game of the year, expectations versus reality.”
Punt returner competition
Kris Abrams-Draine handled every punt return in the first two games, despite being listed on the depth chart as the co-starter with Burden. Drinkwitz indicated that may change this week.
“We didn’t field the ball the way we needed to,” Drinkwitz said. “I think we lost about 55 yards from not fielding punts, and so we’ll be looking to create a competition.”
Abrams-Draine briefly returned punts as a true freshman in 2020, losing the job after fumbling twice in Missouri’s Week 3 win over LSU. He established himself last year as Missouri’s kickoff returner, handling those duties throughout the season and taking one back for a 100-yard touchdown against Tennessee.
Burden returned punts in high school. He returned 21 punts and eight of them resulted in touchdowns, which is, checks notes, good. Dominic Lovett has experience as a return man, too.