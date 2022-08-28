Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reiterated the challenges of facing a Louisiana Tech team with little-to-no film Sunday. The Bulldogs’ new head coach, Sonny Cumbie deploys multiple schemes with a new quarterback at the helm in Matthew Downing, who has experience as a back at two Power Five programs.
“You only are guaranteed one opportunity whether you’re a coach or a player, you have no idea your next game,” Drinkwitz said. “You’re only as good as this next performance, and so we don't worry about anything past Thursday night. Our sole focus, energy concentration, everything we got ready to roll.”
The best thing Missouri has done through camp is to prepare in that manner while also mastering its game-ending scenarios, according to Drinkwitz. Finding confidence in all his positions, Drinkwitz doesn't factor he has to get every player on the field Thursday.
"If you give something that they haven't earned, it cheapens them. They got to earn it," Drinkwitz said. "And at the end of the day, I got to lay my head on the pillow at night knowing however, it turned out, I'm comfortable with it."
From the scout team to the depth at each position, Drinkwitz sees every piece to the roster playing a role en route to Thursday's outcome.
Tigers to roll three running backs against Bulldogs
Missouri released its depth chart Sunday, leaving the running back room separated with an “or” between Elijah Young, Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat. Peat, a Stanford transfer, battled soft-tissue injuries with his availability for every down being a question mark this week against Louisiana Tech.
Even without a Division-I snap on his résumé, Schrader was described as the most consistent player through practice by Drinkwitz. And Young proved he can run at a high level, starting in lieu of Tyler Badie in the Armed Forces Bowl last December.
“I guess those who get the hot hands or hot legs, I guess, would be the guy that’s going to continue on,” Drinkwitz said. “Each have their own strengths and things that they do well and so we’ll play to those strengths until we feel like one has kind of shown that they can handle the whole blow.”
With Peat, Schrader and Young rotating by need Thursday, Drinkwitz did not rule out Taj Butts, Michael Cox and BJ Harris filtering into the offense. All three are listed as second strings with experience in the program.
Freshman Tavorus Jones returned to practice last week after being out with a hamstring injury. Drinkwitz said Jones' first "real practice" was Sunday, but was not factored into the game plan for this week.
Missouri's ample depth at receiver
Drinkwitz hammered on six receivers — Chance Looper, Mookie Cooper, Tauskie Dove, Luther Burden, Dominic Lovett and Barrett Banister — who will rotate based on plays Thursday. From out wide to the slot, the experience and depth has been rich in his tenure.
“I think any one of those six can go in and win their matchup and execute the offense at a high level,” Drinkwitz said. “Brady (Cook’s) got a lot of confidence thrown to all six of those guys.”
Wide receiver Mekhi Miller was one of the five true freshman listed on the depth chart. The other four were Burden, Sam Horn, Armand Membou and Ja'Marion Wayne.
Stephens brings tight end experience
The depth chart separates Buffalo transfer Tyler Stephens and graduate student Kibet Chepyator with an "or" for the starting job at tight end. Stephens — who missed much of the spring with a high-ankle sprain — has become more comfortable at the position from the passing game to blocking.
"(Stephens') consistency over the summer was a little bit slow in the development process in about the first five practices," Drinkwitz said. "But He really turned it on.
"Him and Kibet have different strengths but both of them have great length as far as creating matchups in the pass game. And we look forward to utilizing those things."
Koetting named punter
Drinkwitz officially announced Sean Koetting the punter Sunday after also stating the graduate student won the job Saturday on Sports Radio 810 WHB.
On the receiving end, Kris Abrams-Draine is the first option to return punts and kick offs, but Drinkwitz noted Burden will receive an opportunity on punts, too.