Eliah Drinkwitz talks to the Missouri offense (copy)

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks to the Missouri offense Oct. 8 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. On Tuesday, Drinkwitz said he’ll evaluate if a change needs to be made at offensive coordinator, a position he currently holds, but not until after the season.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was asked at his weekly press conference Tuesday if he ever sees himself being a head coach who doesn’t call plays. Drinkwitz, who worked his way up through the coaching ranks in large part because of his offensive and play-calling acumen, did not say “no.”

“I’m not opposed to that in any realm at all,” Drinkwitz said.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

