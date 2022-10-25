Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was asked at his weekly press conference Tuesday if he ever sees himself being a head coach who doesn’t call plays. Drinkwitz, who worked his way up through the coaching ranks in large part because of his offensive and play-calling acumen, did not say “no.”
“I’m not opposed to that in any realm at all,” Drinkwitz said.
The Tigers’ offense has struggled this season, ranking No. 91 in the FBS in total offense. Against Power Five teams, Missouri is only scoring 16.4 points per game and has turned the ball over 12 times in five games.
“Again, as you continue to grow and develop as a head coach, you look back and see the things that you’re doing well, and the things that you go, ‘I gotta improve on this,’” Drinkwitz said. “Maybe there’s a weakness here or a blind spot there that I’m continuing to grow at.”
Relinquishing a responsibility at Missouri would not be unprecedented for Drinkwitz, who gave up being the Tigers’ quarterback coach after the 2021 season. Bush Hamdan switched from receivers coach to quarterbacks coach, and Drinkwitz hired Jacob Peeler as receivers coach shortly thereafter.
If a change in play-caller is made, it will not be until after this season. Drinkwitz believes that he created the situation the offense is in, so it should be his job to fix it.
“I can’t walk out of that room right now because it’s not working,” Drinkwitz said. “I’ve gotta dive in there with everybody and say, ‘OK, what can we do? How can we help these guys?’”
As the above numbers indicate, the Tigers’ offense is currently broken, and Drinkwitz knows that. His offensive style is “Rhythm, Attack, Execute,” and the third-year coach acknowledged that his team doesn’t play with rhythm, doesn’t protect the passer when it attacks downfield and isn’t attacking the way it wants in the red zone.
Drinkwitz is open to any and all ideas for how to fix it.
“Whether that’s bringing back the wishbone next year and doing those three things or whatever, that doesn’t faze me,” Drinkwitz said.
Horn’s debut could come Saturday
There was a plan to play freshman quarterback Sam Horn in Missouri’s win over Vanderbilt, but the plan fell through when the Tigers’ offense stagnated in the second half. Drinkwitz thought Missouri would put the Commodores away earlier than it did.
Drinkwitz said Horn’s confidence wasn’t affected by missing out on his college football debut .
“Sam was clearly told that we would like to get him into the game, depending on how the game played out,” Drinkwitz said. “Things adjust. As we all know, we all gotta adjust. I don’t think it really fazed Sam at all.”
Asked if there is a scenario in which Horn could play Saturday in South Carolina, Drinkwitz joked that there are “probably 100 scenarios.” But he did say that yes, Horn’s debut could come in Columbia, South Carolina.
Before each game prior to Missouri’s bye week, Brady Cook, Jack Abraham and Tyler Macon took snaps from centers in warmups while Horn stood off to the side and watched. Before the Vanderbilt game, however, Horn took snaps while Macon watched.
Burden health update
Freshman receiver Luther Burden III was questionable for the Vanderbilt game up until Wednesday, Drinkwitz said, with an ankle injury that had been nagging him for weeks. He’s still at about 90%, but that’s significantly better than it was in the few weeks prior to Missouri’s bye.
Burden, still just 18 years old, had been playing against top SEC competition at 75-80%.
“On that (two)-game stretch after Auburn, (he was) having to barely get into practice Tuesday, barely get into practice Wednesday and then trying to show up and affect the game in a manner that everybody’s putting pressure on you to do that. It’s not realistic,” Drinkwitz said. “I think him embracing that understanding, being able to practice last week, has led to the results.”
The results: four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, as well as a 10-yard touchdown run on a reverse. Burden led the Tigers in receiving for the first time in his career.
Drinkwitz also stressed that Burden had been improving mentally as well as physically, specifically when it comes to ignoring outside expectations.
“I think that has been a process for him of, ‘Hey, I can’t worry about the expectations and the outside noise and all the pressure to perform for others,’ Drinkwitz said.