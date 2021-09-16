Look at Connor Bazelak’s stat lines from Weeks 1 and 2 and his passing numbers are nearly identical.
Against Central Michigan, he completed 65.6% of passes for 257 total yards and two touchdowns. On the road in Kentucky, he hit 66.7% of his passes for 294 total yards and four touchdowns.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the QB “did a really nice job” in the Southeastern Conference opener, but that there’s still room for him to grow into the leading-man role.
“I think we’re seeing improvement on both decision making and accuracy,” Drinkwitz said. “I think he had maybe three or four decisions that we wish we would’ve had back, obviously the interception out of half. He needs to overcome coaching. That’s a bad play call by me and need him to overcome that.”
Bazelak did throw an interception in Week 2 at the start of the second half that resulted in a Kentucky touchdown on the ensuing offensive drive. It was the first of the season; in 2020 he finished with a total of six interceptions.
“Our ground game wasn’t working,” Bazelak said of the interception following the game. “The play action, the (linebacker) didn’t bite on it. He made a really nice play on it. Should’ve just hit the checkdown like I was doing all day, but you learn from those things and we responded super well. After they went down and scored, we responded super well and I think that’s a good thing.”
The checkdown was something Drinkwitz also mentioned during Wednesday’s teleconference. He said he thought Bazelak still managed to create explosive plays throughout the game using checkdown receivers when there was too much coverage downfield.
Bazelak also capitalized on certain downs by using his feet, rushing 28 yards on six attempts. It was a significant improvement from the negative 21 yards he collected on the ground in Week 1.
Drinkwitz’s Week 3 goals
Speaking about what his team needed to improve on before facing Southeast Missouri State, Drinkwitz had two clear answers.
MU gave up 85 yards on 11 penalties between its games against CMU and Kentucky. Against the Wildcats, the Tigers had a total of 10 penalties against them, though only seven were accepted. There were three holding calls, two offsides and a false start, delay of game, personal foul and pass interference.
“Obviously, those are free yards that we’re giving away that (there) are no reason for,” Drinkwitz said. “Specifically the pre-snap penalties, lining up offsides and false starts. We gotta clean that up.”
The other big thing for Missouri to fix as it gets farther into the season is its run defense. Missouri is No. 126 in the FBS for rushing defense, with only four teams below it. The Tigers have given up 507 yards on the ground between the Chippewas and Wildcats.
“We haven’t stopped the run in two games,” Drinkwitz said. “If we don’t stop the run, then it’s really, really difficult to play defense. We’ve gotta do a better job with schemes, and our players have gotta continue to do a better job tackling. We gotta be more physical in the trenches. I look for us to be able to stop the run game and start building some momentum towards that.”
Injury report
Offensive lineman Case Cook, listed as probable ahead of Week 2, has been demoted to questionable heading into Saturday’s game against SEMO. The senior captain did see playing time against Kentucky. Defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is also questionable for the game.
Wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin and defensive lineman Cannon York are out for the third and second consecutive week, respectively. Maclin has a broken forearm.