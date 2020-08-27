Eliah Drinkwitz’s No. 1 core value is to compete.
For his players, every day is a new opportunity and a chance to earn a role.
Spearheaded by offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, Missouri’s offensive line comes into the 2020 season with every spot up for grabs and likely a complete makeover.
Johnson, a former NFL player hired by Drinkwitz from Mississippi State in January, inherits an offensive line that has lost three starters from a year ago. Trystan Colon-Castillo, Yasir Durant and Tre’Vour Wallace-Sims were all multiyear starters for the Tigers, who allowed 27 sacks for 170 yards lost last season.
However, Drinkwitz didn’t watch any tape from last season.
“I have no idea if they were up and down, excellent, whatever,” Drinkwitz said. “It doesn’t faze me a bit. Today, right now, as a collective group, we’re still trying to figure out who our best five are going to be. We got to identify those as soon as we possibly can, so that they can learn to work as a unit and we’re not there yet.”
Fall camp was the first opportunity for Drinkwitz to assess the full talent coming back because likely starter Case Cook was out for the three practices in the spring. Cook started 10 games last season at guard and is one of the most experienced linemen on the team.
However, Drinkwitz doesn’t know if Cook, or others, will play the position they are accustomed to. Sophomore Thalen Robinson said that Johnson makes sure they know how to play every position and that Drinkwitz plans to put the best five offensive linemen on the field, regardless of the specific position that they each play.
“I want my five best players on the field,” Drinkwitz said. “Your second-best guard might be your 10th-best offensive lineman. We’re gonna try to find our five best and form a cohesive unit.
“Obviously, your tackles are a little different body sizes than guards and centers, so that doesn’t always work. But we like to recruit athleticism, and the previous staff here left us some good players that we’ve gotten to mold and shape into what we want to have it as.”
Three freshman linemen, Drake Heismeyer, Mitchell Walters and Dylan Spencer, joined the squad this summer. Missouri also added graduate transfer Michael Maietti because Drinkwitz felt as if they needed more “people who’d snapped the football.” He started 33 games at center for Rutgers in his final three years but is open to playing elsewhere.
“I’ll play any position (where) the team needs me,” Maietti said. “I haven’t played any game reps at guard or tackle or anything like that. But, I mean, I’m open to anything, honestly.”
When Drinkwitz recruited Maietti and other graduate transfers this offseason, like wide receivers Keke Chism and Damon Hazelton, he was intentional about it.
“You have to do a tremendous amount of research any time you’re adding somebody to your locker room,” Drinkwitz said. “Somebody could potentially take somebody else’s spot. There’s always a chance to ruffle some feathers.”
In addition to Cook and Maietti, defensive end Chris Turner said that Larry Borom could really surprise some people. Borom’s versatility from playing both guard and tackle last season could add depth to the line this year.
“He has a lot of playing experience, has taken a lot of reps,” Turner said. “I probably go against him the most out of all the O-linemen, and I’m confident that he is going to be really good this season. He has tons of experience. Just learning the game more, he’s seen the best of the best, so I feel like he’s gonna play really well this season.”
Hyrin White and Bobby Lawrence saw limited action last year and do have some starting experience in college, but it is also possible that Javon Foster, Mike Ruth, Xavier Delgado, Jack Buford or Luke Griffin will see action as well.