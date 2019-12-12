Missouri's new head football coach, Eliah Drinkwitz, has made his first official hires for a 2020 coaching staff. The team announced Thursday that Charlie Harbison will be an associate head coach and Erik Link will be the Tigers' special teams coordinator. Both were on Drinkwitz's 2019 coaching staff at Appalachian State.
Harbison will coach on the defensive side of the ball, according to a press release from the team, but no specific role or assignment to a position group was announced.
Harbison, 61, was Drinkwitz's cornerbacks coach at Appalachian State last season. He spent the 2018 season in the NFL as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Arizona Cardinals. He has experience at Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Auburn and Mississippi State in nearly 30 years of coaching.
"Charlie brings a wealth of experience with him to the defensive side of the football, having coached at the highest levels including the SEC and the NFL," Drinkwitz said in the release. "He’s an outstanding man of character who knows what it means to mentor players both in football and in life."
Harbison, a Gardner-Webb graduate, broke into coaching first as a defensive backs coach at Clemson from 1995-97. He was at Alabama from 1998-2000 as a receivers coach, helping the Crimson Tide to an SEC title in 1999, and he later returned to both Alabama and Clemson for second stints. He was on the 2011 Clemson staff that won its first ACC title in 20 years.
Harbison also won SEC championships with LSU (2001) and Auburn (2013 against Missouri).
"I’m very excited to continue working with Coach Drink and grateful for the opportunity to join the Mizzou family,” Harbison said in a statement in the release. "He is a great coach to work for, he’s outstanding with the X’s and O’s, and he’s even better with the staff and the athletes on a personal level. He has this air about him that makes people want to play for him and coach for him. Coach Drink has been a blessing to me and my family, and I know he’ll be a blessing for Mizzou."
Link, who Drinkwitz hired away from Louisiana Tech to join him at Appalachian State late last December, has a long history with Missouri's new head coach. Drinkwitz and Link both were quality control assistants at Auburn in 2010.
Last year, Link's special teams at Appalachian State recorded a national-best seven blocked kicks and didn't allow any.
Drinkwitz has a $5.2 million pool to use toward hiring a staff of 10 assistant coaches.