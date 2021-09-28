It hasn’t gone according to plan thus far, but ahead of its SEC home opener, Eliah Drinkwitz had as much faith in his defensive scheme during his weekly press conference Tuesday as he did in it before the season.
As Missouri prepares to face a Tennessee offense Saturday that Drinkwitz said was at times “the fastest in the nation,” questions loom over a run defense that has shipped crate-loads of yards in its opening four games.
Drinkwitz said that the assumption that the Vols just throw the ball all over the field was a false one and that “they really run it a lot” — nails on chalkboard to Tigers fans that have watched the second-most punished run defense in the FBS at 269.2 yards per game in the opening four outings.
But Drikwitz remains undeterred by that.
“If you believe in what you’re doing, then you believe in what you’re doing,” Drinkwitz said. “If you have belief in your players and belief in your coaches, and a belief system that says they’re doing what they can do, then you keep going at it, you keep working. I believe in our staff, I believe in our players, I believe in our defense.”
A big part of that belief comes from the scheme still being in its infancy, as he remains committed to “building a foundation” over short-term fixes.
Although the early signs have scarcely allowed for optimism, Drinkwitz said there’s a lot of football left this season ... and a lot of time for the scheme to shine.
“We’re (four) weeks into a new defensive scheme, and it’s gonna get better,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s gonna get better, we’re gonna get better. We’re all learning it, we’re all pushing this thing in the right direction. So I’m not gonna hit the panic button. Nobody is gonna hit the panic button.”
Missouri’s offense has been a saving grace in its opening four games, keeping it alive in the games against Kentucky and Boston College. Connor Bazelak has the 12th-most passing yards in the FBS at 1,200 through four games. At 483 yards per game, the Tigers rank 20th in the nation in total offense.
But now, Drinkwtiz indicated, is no time for finger-pointing.
Despite the relative prolificacy with which the offense has operated, Drinkwitz still sees holes in its game — missed opportunities to seal wins — that could have abated the pressure on MU’s defense.
“There’s a lot of ways to improve, and it’s not just one side of the ball,” he said. “It’s all phases.”
Tennessee plays visitor in Missouri’s SEC home opener, and while it poses a lot of new challenges — rotation at quarterback and frequent use of the vertical game — it also brings a lot of recent haunts.
The Vols have rushed for 201 yards per game behind running backs Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small.
To Drinkwitz, the onus falls on him to stop that.
“I believe we’re gonna get this thing moving in the right direction,” he said. “I believe that I’ve gotta continue to do what I can to help them. I’ve gotta put them in better situations. I’ve gotta do my part as the head football coach. I think it’s more of a belief system that everybody’s gotta internalize what they can do to help make it more successful, but it’s not panic or scratch.”