After playing below the Southeastern Conference's threshold of scholarship players Saturday, Missouri seems to have a little more depth — for now.
As of Sunday, the Tigers had no new positive COVID-19 tests, and they're now up to 59 available scholarship players, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. Of course, the statement followed with a knock on wood.
"But as always, with testing, there's another round today," Drinkwitz said, "and so we won't know until we get our results Thursday on where we're at. There's always a tremendous amount of nerves when you travel. And so I think we're just waiting to see how that plays out."
The roster Missouri turned into the league offices for this week's game, which included the 59 scholarship players, also included Larry Borom, Xavier Delgado, Trajan Jeffcoat and Kobie Whiteside. All four were out against South Carolina, and Drinkwitz said the team is still "waiting on those guys" to presumably be at full health.
Drinkwitz also said defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is back at the facilities. He was out for the South Carolina game because of contact tracing. Drinkwitz said after that game that Walters would be allowed back to the facilities Monday.
Tigers have another touch-and-go rescheduling
It was announced Monday that Missouri would be taking on Vanderbilt this week, not the originally scheduled Arkansas Razorbacks, because of contact tracing and positive COVID-19 tests within the Arkansas program.
Drinkwitz said Tuesday he first caught wind of a potential change when Arkansas coach Sam Pittman texted him Monday morning to alert him of low numbers within the program.
Around 4:50 p.m. Monday, Drinkwitz said he received the official call that Missouri would be swapping its opponents this weekend. He then had an emergency meeting with his staff and alerted his players of the change about 5:30 p.m.
Drinkwitz, who said he's switched to coffee from Diet Coke as his drink of choice this week, was at the facilities until midnight Monday and back up again at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Ahead of the schedule change, Drinkwitz said, his team had already fully game-planned for the Razorbacks.
"We've got a lot of work to get done," he said. "We've been going and will be going for a long time."
Drinkwitz talks transfers
Offensive lineman Dylan Spencer became the latest Tiger to transfer, with his name officially entering the transfer portal Monday.
Drinkwitz, who said he didn't want to speak for Spencer, believed a big factor in his decision to leave was wanting to be closer to home.
"I think he's an outstanding player, outstanding person," Drinkwitz said of Spencer. "Obviously, he's got to do what he believes is in the best interest of his future. But I love the young man and wish him all the best."
Spencer is the 11th player to enter the transfer portal since Drinkwitz was hired last December. Some of those players include defensive back Christian Holmes, receivers Kam Scott, Cjay Boone, Maurice Massey and Dominic Gicinto and quarterback Taylor Powell, among others.
Asked about the transfer portal Tuesday, Drinkwitz's referred to it as "Pandora's box." However, he noted circumstances likely aren't changing any time soon.
"It is what it is," he said. "It's not changing. I had a conversation with our staff about it today. We can either complain about it or we can adjust and continue to build."
Of course, the Tigers have gotten some transfers of their own this season. Offensive lineman Mike Maietti and receivers Damon Hazelton and Keke Chism — all contributors on offense — and punter Grant McKinniss transferred to Missouri this offseason. Offensive lineman E.J. Ndoma-Ogar also transferred from Oklahoma a couple of weeks ago, although he won't be available to play until next season.
Missouri makes depth chart moves
The Tigers released their depth chart for this week's matchup with Vanderbilt on Tuesday. On it were a few notable changes.
First, tight end Daniel Parker Jr. was not listed. Parker is the usual starter at the position. Drinkwitz didn't provide any update on the tight end Tuesday.
Quarterback Shawn Robinson was also missing from the depth chart. He was out because of contact tracing for the South Carolina game. Drinkwitz said Tuesday that makes freshman Brady Cook the team's backup, with Micah Wilson serving as the third quarterback on the depth chart.
Defensive end Jatorian Hansford was also not listed on the depth chart despite playing against the Gamecocks.
It appears defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside will be back in some capacity against the Commodores. He's listed as a possible starter alongside Markell Utsey. Drinkwitz said Tuesday that Whiteside, who's been dealing with a lower body injury the last few weeks, has been cleared to play by doctors.