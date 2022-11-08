Will Norris gets ready to tackle (copy)

Missouri linebacker Will Norris gets ready to tackle Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow this past Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Norris was called for roughing the punter on the play. Drinkwitz said Tuesday he received an explanation for the roughing call as well as other controversial decisions from the SEC.

 Erin Martise/Missourian

The SEC gave Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz an explanation for the controversial roughing the kicker penalty that cost the Tigers a chance to win against Kentucky as well as for the scrum on the Wildcats’ sideline that resulted in a 15-yard penalty against the Tigers and nothing else.

Drinkwitz didn’t think that explanation was worth explaining.

  Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian.

