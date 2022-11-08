The SEC gave Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz an explanation for the controversial roughing the kicker penalty that cost the Tigers a chance to win against Kentucky as well as for the scrum on the Wildcats’ sideline that resulted in a 15-yard penalty against the Tigers and nothing else.
Drinkwitz didn’t think that explanation was worth explaining.
“I’ll tell you, their response says, ‘It’s gonna have no bearing on the outcome ... or this next game,’” Drinkwitz said. “That’s not really what the response was, but that’s what I’m telling you the response is. It doesn’t change the outcome, and so it’s really not anything worth discussing, in my opinion. It can only cost me money.”
Drinkwitz also commented on two plays many felt he could have challenged but didn’t. One was a third-and-1 spot for Kentucky in the third quarter, when Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire looked like he stopped Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez well short of the line to gain — possibly even short of the line of scrimmage. The line judge gave Kentucky a first down without a measurement or a review.
Kentucky scored its second touchdown later in the drive.
The other was Jack Stonehouse’s mad dash to the marker after he dropped a long snap early in the second half and was tackled close to the line to gain. Officials ruled that he was stopped short.
For both, Drinkwitz said he was told he wouldn’t win the challenge. He explained that college football’s challenge process is different from the NFL’s, where coaches have a red flag in their back pocket that they can throw to initiate a review.
“What happens on those things is you tell the official, ‘Hey, I wanna challenge that,’” Drinkwitz said. “They tell you they’re looking at it, they don’t have an angle, blah, blah, blah. So they kind of give you the feedback — you can, but it’s going to be a wasted challenge because they’re already looking at it.”
Ndoma-Ogar could return this season; White will not
Drinkwitz anticipates guard EJ Ndoma-Ogar will miss Saturday’s game against Tennessee. He does not know if his new starting right guard will miss the rest of the season.
Drinkwitz also said that it could depend on how long Missouri’s season goes, implying the sophomore could return for a possible bowl game.
“We’re in a unique situation where our right tackle started the season at right guard, and we’ve lost two starting right tackles, so we’re still working through (it),” Drinkwitz said. “It’s sad for EJ, because EJ was really playing well. His best game so far in that first quarter before he got dinged up.”
Mitchell Walters entered the game when Ndoma-Ogar got hurt against Kentucky, but Drinkwitz did not name him the starter for Tennessee. Who replaces Ndoma- Ogar will depend on how practice goes this week.
Drinkwitz indicated it might not be Walters at right guard or a new face at a different spot. He said the Tigers are working on their “sixth combination of offensive line.” The group of Javon Foster, Xavier Delgado, Connor Tollison, Walters and Connor Wood has started three games together already.
Offensive tackle Hyrin White, however, is out for the season. Drinkwitz said White would decide whether he applies for a medical redshirt, tries to go to the NFL or moves on to life after football.
Running back update
For the first time this season, Drinkwitz felt like the Tigers played running back Cody Schrader too much. Schrader played 58 snaps and got 21 carries, while no other back received a handoff against Kentucky.
Taj Butts led all other backs in snaps with nine, mainly as a blocker. Drinkwitz said he wants to get Elijah Young (two snaps against the Wildcats) and Nate Peat (zero) involved again this week.
“We’ve got to get more out of our run game, whether that’s blocking or creating yards, so all of those things are on the table,” Drinkwitz said. “I do want to see how Nate and Elijah respond in practice this week and see if those guys can provide us some more depth.”
Part of the reason Schrader plays so much is because he’s the one Drinkwitz trusts the most to pass-block, especially with Missouri getting blitzed as much as it does. Drinkwitz also acknowledged receiving out of the backfield needs to improve, as both Butts and Schrader dropped a pass against Kentucky.
“That position is more than just ‘hand the ball to them and they run,’ especially as complex as offenses have become,” Drinkwitz said.