ATLANTA — Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz faces a variety of new challenges entering his third year at the helm.
From a quarterback conundrum to another new defensive coordinator and continuing to establish a team culture. This all has to be done while playing in a college football environment with an extremely active transfer portal, never before seen name, image and likeness deals and conference realignments that appear ready to change the game forever.
Yet before discussing any of it on Day 1 of SEC Media Days on Monday, Drinkwitz’s first focus was making a deal with SEC This Morning’s Peter Burns. The Missouri coach will now grow out a mustache ahead of fall camp.
“I’m pretty confident it’s gonna be terrible,” Drinkwitz said. “But fall camp is 24/7 … and so you don’t shave. You just go to work and coach ball, go home, go to bed and do it again.”
In classic Drinkwitz fashion, he kicked off his SEC Media Days appearance, bantering with TV hosts and reporters, fielding questions about his fall camp facial hair, his thoughts on “Top Gun: Maverick,” and his impressive shoe game, this year going with a pair of Nikes celebrating 2022 as the year of the Tiger.
When it was time to talk X’s and O’s, however, he stressed that in the SEC, a team’s future can be both bright while its task at hand remains daunting.
“We are the most talented that we’ve been since I’ve been there,” Drinkwitz said. “But we also have the most challenging schedule we’ve had since we’ve been there too. And so you combine those two things, I’m not sure what the result will be. But I am confident in our ability to compete in this league because of the depth and the talent that we have.”
Drinkwitz said he does not have a goal for how many wins he expects this season. Instead, he’s leaving that number to be decided by the team in fall camp, a practice he says is becoming one of the many new norms in college football.
“In the past, I think programs were kind of designed and defined through spring,” Drinkwitz said. “But with the transfer portal and the changes, your team is really going to be forged through fall camp and that’s where our team will create its identity.”
Drinkwitz also touched on the biggest personnel decision of MU’s offseason, quarterback. While the four candidates for the job still have fall camp ahead of them, Drinkwitz says the team has outlined a plan going forward.
“Don’t expect everybody to rotate through with the ones,” Drinkwitz said. “You can prove you’re the starting quarterback by working with the threes and earning your opportunity. It’s not always about stats, it’s about decision-making and getting your group into the end zone.”
Monday could have played a large factor in the QB battle if four-star freshman Sam Horn was selected in the ongoing MLB Draft.
Drinkwitz said in his main press conference that Horn’s representation and family could still be taking phone calls and waiting to hear offers, but the two-sport athlete remains undrafted having not been selected after 10 rounds. Day 3 of the draft begins at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Drinkwitz also talked about the opportunities to work with transfer QB Jack Abraham.
“Because of the new NCAA rule where you have individual skill development, we were able to see Jack and have him throw and I’ve seen him in meetings and seen him run plays. He’s exactly what we expected,” Drinkwitz said.
As far as the two returning quarterbacks go, receiver Barrett Banister said both Tyler Macon and Brady Cook have taken steps forward.
“The more you’re involved in an offense, the more comfortable you get in a system, so they’ve both done a really good job,” Banister said.
Running back is also a position of interest following the departure of Tyler Badie. While Stanford transfer Nathaniel Peat and leading returner Elijah Young are certainly options, Drinkwitz says the entire running back group is filling Badie’s shoes.
“They work extremely hard,” Drinkwitz said. “We have what we call an edger of the week, which is a guy who just works and trains on the edge and does the things the right way. The entire running back room was the edgers of the week two weeks ago, just because that room is so dedicated to their craft.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Drinkwitz also talked about the prospect of newly hired defensive coordinator Blake Baker and his collaboration with other coaches on staff in order to replace an NFL-level defensive mind in the now-Carolina Panther Steve Wilks.
“He’s definitely set an expectation for how he expects the defense to play,” Drinkwitz said. “Blake is a guy that brings incredible passion and energy to the workplace every single day. He’s young, he’s vibrant. He definitely knows what he’s looking for in this defense.”
The players, who joined Drinkwitz for Media Days echoed his sentiment. Defensive back Martez Manuel, who will be playing under his third defensive coordinator in three years, said that while it can be frustrating to start with a new coach after just hitting his stride with a prior one, it’s beneficial for his growth as a player.
“If you want to play at the next level, that’s something you have to go through,” Manuel said. “Because coaches are in and out, you’re in and out. It’s just the way the game goes.”
Defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire added that “in this business of football, you’re gonna have to be able to adapt to a lot of things and a lot of changes and I think that’s one thing we learn how to do while being at Missouri.”
In addition to a new coordinator, the defense has welcomed an abundance of new transfers, which McGuire says only adds to the strength of the squad heading into next season.
“Everyone loves to work, everyone is meshing with our team, and we welcome them with open arms,” McGuire said. “No hatred or being selfish or whatnot, we’re all here for one common goal.”
From fall camp mustaches to four-player quarterback battles, Drinkwitz’s second SEC Media appearance not only made another splash but reflects a coach and a team eager to address its needs and sharpen its strengths ahead of fall camp.