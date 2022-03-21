Two days after the Black & Gold Game,Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz addressed the media for the final time this spring. With a quarterback competition looming and possible inbound transfers, Missouri flashed signs of promise from a deep corps of receivers and running backs to new faces in the secondary.
With a new draft format, Drinkwitz was nervous for how the game would pan out, but with the combination of weather and fan turnout, he noted how well Saturday went.
“I reminded them today though that spring’s not over,” Drinkwitz said. “We got two practices left, and we need to finish this spring strong. We need to correct some mistakes, continue to go out and prove who we are and what we want to be and continue to grow as a team, and a reminder that spring break doesn’t start until next week.”
Drinkwitz was pleased with the lack of penalties Saturday, but he said the defense was playing with a hand tied behind its back due to no blitzing until late and the offense knowing the coverage schemes.
While touching on the running back room and linemen stepping up, Drinkwitz highlighted the lack of fumbles and minimal turnovers from that group and other offensive contributors.
Burden, receivers excelled Saturday
Drinkwitz sees himself as the person who held back sophomore Dominic Lovett, who was productive Saturday. After incorporating Lovett into a few different schemes last season and not letting him settle into his own, Missouri is developing him as a slot receiver this spring.
“I think also he’s very competitive,” Drinkwitz said. “And so when another receiver from East St. Louis (Luther Burden) was catching passes, I think he definitely wanted to show his worth, and he definitely did that. We know he’s an extremely talented young man; we’ve known that for a long time.”
Drinkwitz identified sophomores Chance Luper, JJ Hester and senior Tauskie Dove as perimeter playmakers and included graduate student Barrett Bannister in that conversation. To prepare the receivers for the fall, Drinkwitz said it falls on the staff to not try and do too much.
“People are maturing, coming along, understanding for us our pass game, it’s about being detailed, disciplined and unselfish,” Drinkwitz said. “Those are three heavy words, and you need to embrace all three of them in order to be successful in the pass games.”
Missouri to develop tight ends
Junior Tyler Stephens suffered a high-ankle sprain, limiting him from practice for two weeks. Prior to the spring game, Stephens returned to practice at 80%, and Missouri looks to incorporate different bodies into the mix this summer.
“I do think that with with Kibet’s (Chepyator) strength, with Stephen’s strength, they provide us some benefits that we haven’t had here in the past,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ll play to those guys’ strengths and shy away from their weaknesses.”
Drinkwitz noted the potential Chepyator showed at the walk-on tryouts his junior year. As a former basketball player, his length, with an addition of nearly 50 pounds, is something Drinkwitz looks forward to this fall.
“(Chepyator) is kind of quiet,” offensive lineman Javon Foster said. “He’s a hard worker. He has his head down and always working, always looking for improvements and asking me questions a lot, too.”
Quarterbacks to learn from mistakes
Drinkwitz highlighted the mistakes that Tyler Macon and Brady Cook made Saturday that could alter the final outcome of a regular-season contest. A red zone interception and a fumbled snap on a 2-point conversation were two inconsistencies for Cook and Macon.
“Both have made mistakes that really put you behind the eight ball and trying to win a game, so we got to learn from those,” Drinkwitz said.
Following a missed 2-point conversion Saturday, Drinkwitz harped on the need to be consistent in those situations, likening the moment back to failing a two-point try in December’s bowl game.
DBs showing growth in new rolesRedshirt freshman Daylan Carnell grabbed two interceptions in the apex position with one tackle to his name. Drinkwitz described Carnell as a man without a home last year, playing multiple positions.
This spring, Missouri looks to fit Carnell into a nickel or star position, which he called the quarterback of the defense, where he will need to work on his run defense as well as attacking the ball in the air.
“I looked good in the passing game, but in the run game, my defense could have been better,” Carnell said. “I also missed a few tackles, so I need to get better with that.”
Another defensive back with an interception was Clemson transfer Joseph Charleston. The junior is a boundary safety who can play in the box or break on the ball in different schemes.
“It’s been really smooth,” Charleston said. “We got a lot of transfers that came in with me, so we are kind of hanging out and talk and do stuff like that together ... I’ve been comfortable in the defense, they’ve made it pretty easy to learn.”
Injury update
Drinkwitz expects all injured players, except offensive lineman Hyrin White, to be ready by the fall. Defensive backs Jelani Williams and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. should be back for full practices in April.
Defensive lineman Ky Montgomery participated in the past six practices but was not cleared to go full speed for the spring game. Linebacker Chad Bailey (separated shoulder) and defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (back) both sat out but are not affected by long-term issues.
“There wasn’t anybody missing (from the spring game) that we felt wasn’t coming back,” Drinkwitz said.
Defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine is expected to be fully clear by the fall, too.