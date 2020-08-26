Prior to taking questions from reporters Wednesday, Missouri football's head coach Eliah Drinkwitz made a point to address a story making headlines nationally.
The coach took time to say he's "extremely disappointed" in the events that occurred Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, when Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back by a police officer.
Drinkwitz was asked Tuesday evening if his team had discussed Sunday's shooting. He didn't have much to say.
"We haven't yet," he said. "Nope, but, you know— haven't yet, no."
But Wednesday — as athletes across sports leagues were striking in solidarity with Blake — Drinkwitz didn't waste much time:
“First, just want to address something from yesterday," he said. "(The Athletic writer) Peter (Baugh) asked about the situation (in) Wisconsin, believe the young man’s name is Jake Black. I’ll admit, I wasn’t as aware of the situation as I needed to be and so I made myself aware after the meeting and (I’m) just disappointed. Extremely disappointed that we’re having to address these situations again, but you know, it says in the good book ‘Don’t grow weary while in doing good. For in due time you will receive your award if you do not lose heart,’ and we’ve got to keep bringing attention because there is a real problem in the United States of America. Abraham Lincoln said we’re striving to become a more perfect union and we’re not there yet. We’re not there yet. The atrocities that have occurred, on video tape, in the last three months; it’s not right. It’s not right and no matter what justification was used, there was no reason for seven shots to be fired in that situation, and that’s my opinion. And I feel, I feel for my football team. I feel for my coaches. You know, I was sitting with one of my coaches while we were seeing it on ESPN and just the pain. We’ve got to make reform. We’ve got to address the issue so this does not continue to happen. And I want to be a part of the solution. Our football team wants to be a part of the solution. We want to bring awareness to the situation. And our prayers are with Jake. Our prayers are with the state of Wisconsin and the situation right now, and by no means am — I support the police and I support that there’s good police officers, but the situation that occurred, again, the third time in three months. We’ve got, as the United States of America, to continue to do better."
In early June, Drinkwitz and his players marched from the north end of MU's Columbia campus to the Boone County Courthouse in solidarity with George Floyd, who died at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis in late May.
The group of players kneeled for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the same length of time an officer held his knee to Floyd's neck before he died. More than 200 members of the university and athletic department participated in the march, and more than 50 student-athletes registered to vote afterwards.
“Today we decided that action is what causes change,” Drinkwitz said in a statement June 3. “Our integrity is when words and actions come into alignment. So we did that."
Drinkwitz echoed those sentiments Wednesday.
"I've spoken to our team at length about us trying to create change," he said. "We've launched several things throughout the summer that continue to bring awareness and promote change in a positive way and that's what we're looking to do.
"That's our job with the platform we have and we're going to represent Mizzou in the right way, but we're also going to bring awareness to the situation that there needs to be conversations about change. ... And everybody's got to open their heart to have these conversations, me included."
Missouri football has 2 active cases of COVID-19
Drinkwitz also told reporters Wednesday that the football program has two student-athletes in isolation with positive cases of the coronavirus. Three other people are also quarantining because of those cases, he said. The program did another round of surveillance testing Wednesday.
"We've had some contact tracing situations, mostly roommates, when you get a COVID positive, usually tend to be automatically contact traced," he said. "We're moving forward.
"Again, like I addressed yesterday, I think it's going to be the next two weeks that we've talked to our team about this, it's the next two weeks that's really, you know, going to tell the tape and see if we can continue to move forward in a positive way."
Drinkwitz was also informed in Wednesday's Zoom of reports that most of Louisiana State's offensive line had contracted the virus. The Tigers travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU on Oct. 10.
"Did that come out today?" he said. "That's good to know. I'm going to write that down."