Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz opened his Monday morning Zoom press conference up for questions by addressing the elephant in the room.
“I’ll open it up with anybody who wants to ask me, you know, great questions about reports from Twitterverse that are related to a guy having a bowl projection,” Drinkwitz said. “So if that’s what we’re going to talk about here, let’s get those bowl projections out of the way early.”
The bowl projection in question, of course, came Friday from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, and it referenced an industry source who said Missouri did not want to play Kansas in a bowl game and seemed to criticize the Tigers for this decision. This report set off an internet firestorm of fans who ripped Missouri for being “scared” to play Kansas.
Drinkwitz made it clear what he thinks of those criticisms, as Missouri gets set to take on Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23 in Tampa, Florida.
“I realize the bowl selection process is different from conference to conference, and if you haven’t been in a bowl game in 12, 15 years, maybe that thing has changed for you. So maybe the way that’s done at other places is different.”
Drinkwitz said Missouri’s preferences are based on what’s best for the university, the fan base, the athletic department and the players, no one else. He joked that if he had it his way, Missouri would be in the national championship.
Missouri plays Kansas at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. According to a source close to the situation, that played a role in the Tigers not wanting to play the Jayhawks in a bowl game, because it could hurt ticket sales and fan interest down the line.
Any Tigers-Jayhawks football questions will have to be answered then.
“Until then, I can keep getting all the Twitter hate people from Kansas wanna put on there,” Drinkwitz said. “They don’t faze me. We’ll see you on Faurot Field. Buy your tickets early.”
Drinkwitz also made it clear that he does not care about not being in the SEC’s “Pool of Six” bowl games, which come after the Citrus Bowl and before the Gasparilla Bowl in the SEC’s bowl pecking order. He said his goal is to be in a playoff game or a New Year’s Six bowl game — the Rose, Orange, Peach, Cotton, Fiesta or Sugar Bowl — but beyond that, it doesn’t matter.
“After that, any bowl game that we get is a great opportunity to finish our season in the postseason, which is what you’re trying to qualify for,” Drinkwitz said. “Whether or not it’s SEC six or whatever, it doesn’t matter to me.”
Regardless of the bowl game, many would argue the real value of postseason play beyond the New Year’s Six and the Citrus Bowl is getting three weeks of extra practice in, which helps develop players on the field.
As for what appealed to the Tigers about the Gasparilla Bowl, Drinkwitz said he checked Sunday’s weather in Tampa Bay and saw it was 81 degrees. He also gave a rundown of why he loves the city.
“It’s one of my favorite places,” Drinkwitz said. “I’d recommend everybody go to Ybor City and go to the Colombian restaurant. It’s tremendous. If you‘ve got a little extra time, drive over to Clearwater. There’s a Colombian restaurant on the water. It’s absolutely gorgeous. I’m pretty excited about going to Tampa, to be honest.”
Missouri has an opportunity to play an ACC opponent with a winning record, too, one that started 6-1 and took ACC champion Clemson to double overtime. Drinkwitz said Wake Forest has one of the best quarterbacks in college football, Sam Hartman.
Drinkwitz also confirmed that the game being before Christmas also played a role in its appeal to Missouri.
“Obviously, in a Friday game after Thanksgiving, it puts a strain on our players to miss the holidays with their families,” Drinkwitz said. “This is an awesome opportunity for them.”
When Missouri started 2-4 heading into its bye week and with the team’s primary goal of winning the SEC East championship out of the question, Drinkwitz made the “rallying cry” for the rest of the season to try to get to a bowl game.
He didn’t think his team was as bad as its record would have indicated, losing three consecutive games by one score. In getting to a bowl game, Drinkwitz hopes the 2022 Tigers are remembered for the way they finished, not the way they started.
“Obviously, capped off by winning the two trophy games on our schedule,” Drinkwitz said, “really proud of this team for finishing the way they did in order to go to a bowl game.”