There was a lot of “good energy” at Saturday’s Missouri football practice, according to Larry Rountree.
“The juice was there, man,” the senior running back told reporters via Zoom Saturday.
The practice took the place of an originally scheduled scrimmage, but after an impromptu cancellation of Friday’s practice, Missouri suited up Saturday following a day that was less about football and more about social justice.
According to Rountree, the team met for about three hours the day before, discussing police brutality and racist injustices in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times in the back by a police officer last week in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said his team “focused on what is going on in society and how to best move forward as a team.” He said players and staff shared stories and that tears were shed in Friday’s meeting.
“Being that a lot of the players on our team are African Americans, it’s kind of hard to ignore the things that you see on the internet, that you see every day,” junior linebacker Nick Bolton said Saturday.
Missouri was scheduled to hold a 3:15 p.m. practice Friday, and a team spokesperson told the Missourian that day that the practice was delayed to start at 4:30 p.m. Around 5:55 p.m., reporters were informed that practice and media availability had been canceled and that the team would soon issue a statement.
At 6:45 p.m., Missouri football tweeted out a statement noting the cancellation of practice with support of players and coaches.
“We desire to use our platform as college student-athletes to shed light on the injustices that are plaguing our country, and to help promote CHANGE!” the statement said. “We refuse to ignore racism and police brutality.
“We are in the process of fostering change within our community by continuously bringing awareness to the importance of every single American, and to implement change in our government, law enforcement (local and state), and youth.”
MU football’s account retweeted 45 different tweets of the same message. Those included tweets from several players, multiple assistant coaches and Missouri men’s basketball’s quote tweet of the message.
Both Rountree and Bolton said there wasn’t one particular player or group of players who led the push to cancel practice and that the decision was made as a program. And Drinkwitz said Friday’s statement was written as a team.
“That is the team statement; they were all in there when we wrote it,” he said. “There was a couple grammatical — maybe periods or commas. Some of the guys are English majors, and some of them are not. We let some people look at it from that standpoint.”
None of the student-athletes on Missouri’s 2020 roster is listed as an English major.
Drinkwitz also said Saturday that his program has a lot of “in-house” initiatives — presumably community outreach that isn’t shared publicly — that it has already done and will plan to have more of in the future.
“I can’t give you right now what we’re actually doing,” Rountree said. “That’s family business, but we’re going to be doing things to actually talk about the Black Lives Matter movement and social justice in America.”
While the public may not be privy to Missouri’s efforts off the field moving forward, Bolton echoed sentiments Saturday that the team’s goals there can’t be accomplished overnight.
“(We) understand that things can’t be fixed in one day,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for over 100 years. And so just trying to take it day by day, trying to bring awareness to the situation. There’s nothing really more (we can do) than that.”
Missouri’s cancellation of practice also fell on the 57th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr.-led March on Washington. MU was one of several programs Friday to cancel practice, as Oklahoma, Kansas, Mississippi State and Kentucky all did the same.
The events of Friday also weren’t the first time Missouri football has demonstrated for social justice. Just this year, the football program led a march from the north end of MU’s Columbia campus to the Boone County Courthouse, where several student-athletes registered to vote.
Most notably, the program played a significant role in the Concerned Student 1950 protests of 2015, as a large number of Black players boycotted all football-related activities in support of graduate student Jonathan Bulter’s hunger strike, which called for then-UM System President Tim Wolfe to step down.
The boycott threatened Missouri’s game with BYU at the time, and Wolfe resigned 38 hours after the team made its announcement.
MU set for its first scrimmage Sunday
Although it was pushed back a day, Missouri football will have its first scrimmage of fall camp Sunday.
“Scrimmages are really where you determine who’s moving the football team, who’s got command of the offense, who can make plays when it breaks down,” Drinkwitz said. “The biggest thing is it’s live, so who makes plays with the ball in their hand, who makes the tackle. So, yeah, you get to look at it a lot.
“You get to see what real football is going to look like, comparatively.”
Missouri has several position battles ongoing heading into its 2020 season. It’s trying to sort out its best five offensive linemen; the tight end position looks wide open after Daniel Parker Jr.; the team will have a new strong safety after the departures of Ronnell Perkins and Khalil Oliver; and, most notably, three quarterbacks are duking it out for the starting spot.
Drinkwitz said a large chunk of what will be significant for his quarterbacks is who sustains drives.
“Sometimes, you’re not quite great in 7-on-7, but you can go out there on third down and scramble and get a first down,” he said. “We’ll see if that kind of stuff plays out.”
Tigers name captains
Drinkwitz led off Saturday’s Zoom call by announcing that Bolton, Rountree and senior offense lineman Case Cook were voted team captains for the upcoming season. The team will rotate through seniors each week for its fourth captain.