Fall camp practice No. 10 marked the end of what Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz and other coaches designated "toughness week:" A string of six straight practices that takes the team to the heart of fall camp.
And with the difficult stretch now finished, he is pleased with his team's progress.
"Couldn't be any more proud of how our team responded to the challenge that our coaches put in front of them," Drinkwitz said. "And it's been some hot days, been some cool days, but these guys have responded. Been long hours, but these guys are practicing the way we asked them to practice."
MU's season opener against Central Michigan is Sept. 4. Between now and then, the Tigers have 15 more practices, according to the head coach.
In the final stretch, the dynamic of practice will change to get ready for the Chippewas.
"I think we've done the right stuff to get to the spot where we're at," Drinkwitz said. "And then obviously we'll have our off day tomorrow, and then we're gonna come back with a bunch of situational football, and make sure we start cleaning up the situations, and make sure we're prepared for our Week 1 opponent and whatever lies ahead of us this season."
Drinkwitz praises 'steady' Maietti, looks to solidify O-line soon
Returning Michael Maietti for an extra year was one of the most encouraging pieces of news Missouri received in the offseason. The starting center is one of the most experienced players on the Tigers' roster.
Drinkwitz said that Maietti was the latest in a line of senior players to talk to the team.
"The message was pretty much, get to know the people you're dealing with," Maietti said. "Get to know the people you're counting on on third down. Build those relationships, build trust among guys like this, you know, earn their respect."
Drinkwitz and Maietti's fellow offensive lineman Case Cook lauded the value that the graduate student brings to the program.
"Mike's just steady in everything he does," Drinkwitz said. "As a person, in meetings, on the football field, he's just steady, emotionally consistent. You know what you're gonna get day in and day out. ... His journey is so unique, but so proud."
Cook had more than one reason to be happy he returned.
"The No. 1 reason I'm glad he's back is because of his dog Duke, I get to spend more time with Duke," Cook said. "... And (Maietti's) film and his resume speaks for itself. There's nothing I can say or do to tarnish that."
As far as the rest of the offensive line is concerned, Drinkwitz mentioned a few players that are still in the running to cement their place: Hyrin White, Javon Foster, Zeke Powell and Connor Tollison, specifically.
But they don't have much longer. The head coach said he wants the starters-to-be to separate themselves from the rest in the next five practices.
Cooper, Maclin pick up injuries
Wide receiver Mookie Cooper suffered a lower leg injury that will keep him off the field for 10-14 days, or perhaps longer, according to Drinkwitz.
Fellow wideout Ja'Mori Maclin has a broken forearm and will be out for three to four weeks.
"Being positive, we're hoping that game week they'll be ready to roll," Drinkwitz said. "Don't know that, but that's kind of our mindset."
Team captains confirmed
As was announced on the team Twitter account Sunday, Missouri's captains for the 2021 season have been confirmed: Case Cook, Connor Bazelak and Martez Manuel.
"Those guys will be a great representation of our team and our university, to the community and to the SEC," Drinkwitz said.
The head coach also mentioned that quarterback-turned-defensive back Shawn Robinson received "several votes" from his teammates for captain.
Missouri receives no votes in first AP Top 25 poll
The AP released its preseason Top 25 poll Monday. Alabama tops the list with 1,548 voting points and 47 first-place votes. Oklahoma and Texas are second and third with 1,462 and 1,447 voting points, respectively, and six first-place votes apiece.
Missouri received no voting points.
MU most recently received votes in the poll released Dec. 6 but dropped out the following week.
Five SEC teams made the Top 25: Alabama (1), Georgia (5), Texas A&M (6), Florida (13) and LSU (16). Two more SEC teams received votes: Ole Miss and Auburn were the second and fifth teams out, respectively.
Badie, Lovett, Smith... Carlies?
Who is going to be returning punts for Missouri in the new season?
Running back coach Curtis Luper said Tyler Badie would field some, and that has certainly played out in fall camp. Freshman Dominic Lovett has demonstrated in camp that his remarkable pace could be put to use. And wide receiver D'ionte Smith has frequently fielded some returns in the past 10 practices.
But a new individual saw some time in the role Monday — defensive back Jaylon Carlies.
It's not uncommon for MU's defensive players to assume the role; DB's Mason Pack and Jarvis Ware each fielded one return last season for 13 and two yards, respectively. Carlies could be next on the list.
Levis named Kentucky's starting quarterback
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops named Penn State transfer Will Levis the Wildcats' starting quarterback in a news conference Sunday.
Kentucky faces Missouri on Sept. 11.