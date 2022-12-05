Over the past week, eight scholarship Missouri players announced their intentions of entering the college football transfer portal, which opened Monday. But the number is less than what coach Eli Drinkwitz expected, estimating 12 or 14 players to depart from the program.
Drinkwitz was pleased to see the Tigers not hit the projection the staff set, but he doesn’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility that more will follow after the bowl game.
The portal isn’t just taking players away from Missouri’s roster, it’s also opening new avenues for where the Tigers will look to patch and strengthen their holes, as last offseason was a prime example, with an improved defense in the 2022 season.
One of those routes this year could come at the quarterback position.
“Well, I am a little bit taken aback by the news that you just broke,” Drinkwitz said to a reporter Monday regarding North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary entering the transfer portal.
Drinkwitz was North Carolina State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-2018, recruiting Leary to the Wolfpack and coaching him for one season.
Drinkwitz didn’t comment further in case of breaking an NCAA tampering rule on the subject, but he compared the transfer portal this season to supply and demand.
“I think you‘ve got to balance with, ‘OK, I know this guy is going to be a developmental player, so don’t want to run him off by taking somebody, and let’s keep letting him grow and develop,’” Drinkwitz said. “Or, ‘Hey, you know what? This position just didn’t pan out the way we thought it was gonna pan out, and we need to go get some guys.’”
Former Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis was reported as an interest of Missouri, per Colin Dunlap of 93.7 The Fan. Dunlap tweeted Monday if Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec departed for Pitt, “there is a good chance” Slovis would bolt for Missouri.
Jurkovec is now headed to Pitt, leaving the Tigers reportedly weighing the option of the veteran Slovis. Drinkwitz noted Monday he plans to be in Arizona on Tuesday while on the recruiting trail. Slovis is from Scottsdale, Arizona.
As the Tigers set their sights on the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23., there are a few questions circling the roster with 10 players out of competition, which includes defensive end Isaiah McGuire and “star” Martez Manuel — who both declared for the NFL draft, forgoing the bowl game.
Drinkwitz feels like Missouri will be thin at safety. With Manuel out and backup Jalani Williams entering the portal, the Tigers are left with Daylan Carnell as the only option at the star position and redshirt freshman Tyler Hibbler and freshman Ja’Marion Wayne to back up safeties Jaylon Carlies and Joseph Charleston.
But Wayne and freshman linebacker DJ Wesolak will be unavailable for the bowl game as both played in four games this season. Drinkwitz said Missouri plans to submit a waiver to have the bowl game not count against the four-game rule regarding redshirts.
“I’m not hopeful that that would occur, but it is something we’re going to do in order to try to help ourselves,” Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz tabbed freshman safety Isaac Thompson and redshirt sophomore Tyler Jones as two non-depth chart names to fill in behind Carlies and Charleston.
Charleston — who was out for the Arkansas game — returned to practice Sunday along with defensive end Tyrone Hopper, who suffered a shoulder injury and missed the final game of the season.
Wide receiver Barrett Banister was in full uniform for the Tigers against the Razorbacks but didn’t see the field. The sixth-year receiver suffered a fourth-quarter injury against New Mexico State on Nov. 19.
“Barrett Banister is working his butt off to get back,” Drinkwitz said. “He’ll have another two weeks to really get healed up. And I don’t know if he’ll be full speed, but I anticipate he gets the opportunity to play.”
Offensive guard EJ Ndoma-Ogar suffered an injury against Kentucky, sidelining him for the rest of the regular season. There was hope he would return for the bowl game, but the sophomore underwent season-ending surgery. Drinkwitz hopes to have the lineman back for spring football.
Wide receiver Chance Luper also had a chance of returning for the bowl game. The sophomore missed the entire regular season due to health issues stemming from blood clots.
“But from a medical standpoint, in order to qualify for a medical redshirt, you’re not able to participate in any type of football activities,” Drinkwitz said. “And so in his best interest, it’s best to not participate in the bowl game.”
Luper wasn’t fully cleared for contact, but the wide receiver has since continued to rehab and has become more involved in workouts.
Sunday marked the Tigers’ first practice in preparation for the Gasparilla Bowl. Drinkwitz expects to have 14 in total before taking on Wake Forest, and as eight players have departed from the program and two others declared for the draft, he doesn’t expect to lose anyone else by the bowl game.
“Everybody else was at practice yesterday and ready to go. And so I don’t anticipate (more departures). Now again, I didn’t anticipate Scott (Satterfield) was going to go to Cincinnati this morning, either,” Drinkwitz chuckled. “But as of right now, I feel pretty good about where we’re at, and who is gonna play in the game.”