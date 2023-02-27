Missouri quarterback and pitcher Sam Horn suffered what coach Eli Drinkwitz called a "forearm strain" during the the baseball team's victory over Florida International on Saturday.

The freshman exited the contest in the fifth inning after feeling discomfort in his elbow, but Drinkwitz expects to have the quarterback practicing in the near future.

