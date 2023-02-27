Missouri quarterback and pitcher Sam Horn suffered what coach Eli Drinkwitz called a "forearm strain" during the the baseball team's victory over Florida International on Saturday.
The freshman exited the contest in the fifth inning after feeling discomfort in his elbow, but Drinkwitz expects to have the quarterback practicing in the near future.
During his opening spring press conference Monday afternoon, Drinkwitz said Horn will be limited to start spring football practices, which begin Tuesday, but could return later in the week.
"(Horn) will not throw the football tomorrow, but we look forward to getting him back to (throwing) on Thursday or Saturday," Drinkwitz said.
According to MU's coach, a forearm injury like Horn's is different for a pitcher than it is for a quarterback, meaning Horn will likely be able to begin throwing a football sooner than a baseball.
Drinkwitz deferred any definite answer on Horn's pitching to MU baseball coach Steve Bieser, but says he doesn't expect Horn to resume activity on the diamond very soon.
"I think (Horn) is going to have extended time off from baseball," Drinkwitz said. "I don't think he'll be throwing a baseball for the next two, 2½ weeks."
Balancing football and baseball
Later on in the press conference, Drinkwitz shared insight to the question many MU fans have been asking since baseball season began: How is Horn playing both sports?
Drinkwitz said he and Bieser are in regular communication about how they can each work to make "Sam the best version of himself."
Despite playing two sports, Drinkwitz said Horn is still restricted to the same 20 hours of practice as a single-sport athlete. He said the highly ranked freshman has participated in football's offseason weight-training program and has been present for midweek meetings and walkthrough practices.
"It's a challenge," Drinkwitz said of the balance between football and baseball. "I think now that it's been a full six months of (Horn) being a student-athlete here, he's becoming more and more comfortable with his day-to-day routine."
Drinkwitz is looking forward to March, when MU baseball doesn't have a road game until March 22. He expects the extended time in Columbia to give Horn more time to recover and participate with the football team.
MU baseball has spent its first two weeks of the season on the road in Arlington, Texas, and Miami, where Horn sustained his injury.
Coincidentally, MU's spring game March 18 falls on the same Saturday as baseball's game versus Tennessee, the first Southeastern Conference series on the season.
Assuming Horn is fully healthy, Drinkwitz said his plan is for Horn to play in the spring game at 11 a.m. and then travel across the street to be present for the baseball game at 2 p.m.
Cook to resume throwing in April
Drinkwitz confirmed that QB Brady Cook will be a "non-throwing and non-contact participant" for the duration of spring practices.
Cook has been rehabbing his injured throwing shoulder regularly since he had surgery shortly after the conclusion of the season. Drinkwitz said the plan is for Cook to begin throwing progressions in April, and the staff hopes to resume full activity in June.
With Cook recovering during the spring, all eyes turn to Horn and Miami transfer quarterback Jake Garcia. Drinkwitz said it was too early to say who he sees as the potential starter at this point.
"I'm focused on this spring and the opportunities Jake and Sam are going to have," he said.
Although he has yet to see Garcia throw due to NCAA restrictions, Drinkwitz said the newcomer has adjusted well in the short time he's spent in Columbia.
"He's done a good job fitting in with his teammates and getting to know those guys," Drinkwitz said.
"I do know, just watching tape, that (Garcia) has a lot of arm talent. I like just being around him, he's got the right kind of persona," Drinkwitz concluded.