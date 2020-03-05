A casual meet and greet Thursday quickly turned into a pep rally as fans cheered Missouri football’s new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz to the stage.
“There is nothing like SEC football and SEC fans,” Drinkwitz said at the event staged at the MU Student Center. “I want you to be able to say ‘I was there when we tore down the goal post and I was there when we ran the goalpost downtown.'”
Among the chants and cheers celebrating the new coach, many fans murmured the words "championship title" and "bowl game victory." Drinkwitz promised MU students nothing less.
“Leadership is to provide what’s needed at a time it's needed,” Drinkwitz said. “If Mizzou is in it, Mizzou is in it to win it and I want Mizzou to win a national championship. I'm not here to play for second place.”
Cole Griffeth, a freshman and business major at Missouri, described the newfound enthusiasm Missouri football has since welcoming the new coach.
“He brings an energy and last year was so disappointing because of all the potential our team had,” Griffeth said. “People are buying into his enthusiasm, fans as well as recruits.”
Griffeth is not the only student the Drinkwitz enthusiasm has touched. Nosera Jensen, a freshman, Tigers Lair member and business major at Missouri, described her hopes for future victories for the Tigers.
“I am excited to see Drinkwitz transform the team and I am excited to win a championship title,” Jensen said. “This season, our chances at a bowl game are really good but a championship title will take a few years.”
With cheerleaders urging on the crowd, Drinkwitz spoke under a banner proclaiming a "New Zou."
Drinkwitz reminded students that spring practice for the team starts Saturday and there will be an open practice for students to attend Thursday.
Before accepting his position in December as the 33rd Missouri football coach, Drinkwitz won the Sun Belt championship as head coach for the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
During the 2019 season, Drinkwitz led the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record.