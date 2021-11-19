The University of Missouri held a ceremonial ground-breaking Friday morning for the planned indoor football facility, which athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said should be completed in the next 18 months.
The ceremony included speeches from Board of Curators member Robin Wenneker, UM System President and MU chancellor Mun Choi, Reed-Francois, football coach Eli Drinkwitz and donors Brad and Rachel Stephens, after whom the facility will be named. Drinkwitz has advocated for a football-only facility since he arrived at Missouri in December 2019, saying it would be crucial for recruiting and player development.
“This is a step toward us realizing our full potential here at Mizzou,” Drinkwitz said. “This building is a step toward our quest to win a championship.”
After the speeches, each speaker, as well as other various donors in attendance, grabbed hard hats and ceremoniously shoveled dirt to commence the building process.
“It’s not just the Stephens family,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re so thankful for your gift, but there were so many other people who stepped up and gave what they could. I kind of related it, you’re kind of like the Michael Maiettis. You’ve got 55 starts and you’re contributing, but Tyler Badie’s getting a little bit more of the credit.”
The facility, approved unanimously by the UM Board of Curators in May, puts Missouri on par with the rest of the SEC with a football-only indoor facility. It will cost $98 million and total 86,400 square feet, next to the South End Zone complex.
“This is not just any building,” Reed-Francois said. “This is a special building. When you combine it with the South End Zone, and you have our indoor practice facility, and you have what Coach Drinkwitz is building, our recruiting base, our community. We’ve got a great foundation and we are poised for something special.”