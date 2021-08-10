Three days after expressing frustration with his team’s lack of energy at its first practice, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz was much more pleased with the Tigers’ performance Monday, even in tougher conditions.
“I thought we had good energy,” he said. “It was hot and humid. We get tested, not a cloud in the sky, which is exactly what we wanted. Put the ball down and played a bit at the end, which was good to see who could maintain composure without coaches telling them exactly what to do. So we’re improving, got a long way to go.”
The high Monday was a humid 93 degrees. Missouri will have plenty more chances to practice in the heat — Columbia is forecasted to hit the mid-90s on Wednesday and Thursday — but conditions could very well be similar during the season.
This year’s schedule includes trips to Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia, not to mention the soupy conditions the Tigers have seen at home games in past years. Sophomore cornerback and Texas native Ennis Rakestraw Jr. said he liked having teammates like new corners Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV, also Texans, because they’ve “been in the heat.”
Manuel embraces leadership role on defense
On Day 2 of camp, former MU defensive end Justin Smith spoke to the team and detailed a story of Navy SEALs. The SEALs, Smith said, try to weed out the weaker members of the group early on so they don’t find themselves having to rely on them in a dangerous situation. Junior safety Martez Manuel took the lesson to heart as he tries to be more vocal.
“I feel like I’ve done a really good job with that, but also it’s a long way to go,” Manuel said. “Last two days, I’ve really digressed into sometimes you gotta be that A-hole, like they say. You gotta get the team going. You gotta hold people accountable because if they’ll do it in practice, they’ll do it in a game, and I don’t want them on the field with me.”
Manuel led the end of the Tigers’ warmups on the first day of camp, bouncing from one line of players to another as the team did jumping jacks. Entering just his second season as a starter, Manuel is already in a position of leadership on defense. The NFL Draft and transfer portal made him one of the unit’s more senior members.
Manuel’s safety group in particular lacks experience beyond him. Two starters from a year ago, Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe, were drafted in April, and beyond Manuel, it isn’t clear who’s going to play. Two recent converts to safety could see the field in Shawn Robinson (former quarterback) and Jaylon Carlies (cornerback and receiver). Redshirt sophomore Jalani Williams will also likely be in the mix.
MU gets coaches poll votes
Missouri received eight points in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and would be No. 41 if the rankings extended that far. Drinkwitz is one of 65 voters this year.
Six teams from the SEC made the top 25, including No. 1 Alabama. Of those six, three play Missouri this year: No. 6 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 11 Florida.
In total, 11 SEC teams received votes. The three that didn’t — Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Tennessee — are all on Missouri’s schedule.
Injury update
Freshman cornerback Zxaequan Reeves is out with an undisclosed injury suffered in the summer, Drinkwitz said after practice Monday. Freshman defensive lineman Jonathan Jones hasn’t participated because of a preexisting condition. Receiver Micah Wilson and linebacker Chad Bailey also haven’t been practicing and are out with a “sickness,” per Drinkwitz.