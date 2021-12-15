It’s hard for Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz to remember his reaction to landing Luther Burden.
The five-star East St. Louis wideout announced his commitment during the Tigers’ bye week. Missouri was 3-4 and coming off of blowout losses in its two previous conference games, the win over Vanderbilt Drinkwitz later cited as a turning point still over a week away.
So when the top high school receiver in the country committed to Missouri, it looked like an oasis in the barren desert that was the season to that point. Drinkwitz described it as a sense of relief. But the Tigers won three of their last five games to sneak into a bowl game, and Drinkwitz sees loftier goals and implications to landing Burden and four-star quarterback Sam Horn.
Since being hired in December 2019, Drinkwitz has maintained that his priority is recruiting within the state of Missouri. Burden and Horn both made that easier.
Drinkwitz said receivers Ja’Marion Wayne and Mekhi Miller, from the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, respectively, were both more comfortable committing to Missouri with the quarterback of their class already established. And in Burden, Drinkwitz hopes to have strengthened the pipeline from St. Louis to Columbia.
“It really just gives us an opportunity at the University of Missouri and for our fanbase to show the city of St. Louis how we’re going to embrace these elite players and why what we’re saying is important,” Drinkwitz said. “We say it’s important for these guys to play at home and the opportunities they’re going to have, and so now as a fanbase, as business leaders, as supporters, we have to come through with those things and make sure that each player knows that playing at home is going to provide him with significant benefits for their future in the game of football and outside of it.”
The four Kansas City-area players in the class were the first sign with Missouri since Daniel Parker Jr. in 2018. But the goal went beyond the 2022 class. Drinkwitz has ‘23 and ‘24 prospects from Kansas City on his radar. This year was instrumental for, he hopes, the pipeline going the other way down I-70.
Hours after Drinkwitz spoke, Boonville four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak became the 10th player from either Missouri or one of its metro areas to commit, bumping the Tigers’ class to No. 11 in the country according to 247 Sports. Missouri’s highest ranked class under Barry Odom was 37 in 2019.
Granted, there are reasons for prospects to stay in Missouri this year that weren’t present with Odom at the helm. Players being allowed to make money off of name, image and likeness makes staying in an area where you’re a more familiar face an attractive option. There are 10 Fortune 500 companies in Missouri, Drinkwitz told recruits. He acknowledged Wednesday that he wouldn’t have known that if not for NIL rules.
“I think it starts with being able to represent your state, and your brand’s never going to be more powerful or mean anymore than the people close to you,” Drinkwitz said. “So as you play, whether you’re from Lebanon, Missouri, or Boonville, or from St. Louis, or you’re from Kansas City, Blue Valley, Blue Springs, Joplin, Springfield, you’re always gonna be associated with the state of Missouri, and when you play for the University of Missouri, you play for the state. And I think you’ve got a natural fanbase of around six and a half million in-state, somebody said it’s closer to 10 when you continue the outside skirts of some of our larger metropolitan areas. So you’ve got a fanbase of 10 million people that are gonna be tuned into what we’re trying to do on a daily basis.”