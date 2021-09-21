Eliah Drinkwitz knows what he would do if he were in charge of Boston College.
Run the football.
Missouri's starters on defense are coming off their most in-tune performance of the season — their only impressive performance in the opening three games. Quality of opponent aside, the Tigers went into the half up 38 points Saturday, shutting out Southeast Missouri State's offense in the process. The Redhawks conjured up just 69 yards of total offense in the first half, 56 of which were on the ground.
That earned a majority of them the rest of the day off. Missouri cycled through 77 players during the game, Drinkwitz said during his weekly press conference Tuesday.
It's a start — a start that took two full games to reach lift off. But if Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley has been paying attention, and you know he has, the film from the SEMO matchup likely won't deter him from hammering the run.
"We struggled with it, so I would anticipate that they're gonna copy exactly what Kentucky did against us and see if we fixed it," Drinkwitz said. ... "Until you stop it, that's what you're gonna get. I don't think it's gonna be a secret what they're gonna do. It's a matter of whether or not we've learned our lesson."
Missouri's rushing defense entered the SEMO game 126th of 130 FBS teams, having allowed an average of 254 yards to the run in its opening two games against Central Michigan and Kentucky.
Now, following a cakewalk week that only saw its ranking hold tight at 126th because it forfeited stats to let backups earn reps in the second half, it faces another challenge: perhaps its biggest challenge yet.
Drinkwitz hailed Boston's experienced offensive line as "what makes them go" — an ominous sign for a defense that has yet to prove its metal against an offense of note.
Where does that leave the Tigers?
"We'll find out Saturday. I promise you they're (Boston) going to run the football," Drinkwitz said. "But it's all talk now. We'll find out Saturday if we bring our stuff, our physicality."
For now, it appears as though Missouri will be sticking with the line that has fielded the majority of the opening three games of the season. The Tigers' unofficial depth chart released Tuesday has had the same names heading each position since Week 1.
Drinkwitz wants more regional nonconference games
The Boston College matchup marks the first ever meeting between the Eagles and Missouri. Although he's excited to play against the Atlantic Coast Conference opposition, Drinkwitz is keen to see future non-SEC games played closer to home.
"If I had my pick of it, I'd love to play a regional matchup that was maybe more of a rivalry game that would be maybe a little bit more exciting to recruits to watch from a TV perspective, or maybe playing in front of your family," Drinkwitz said. "I don't remember the last time Missouri signed a player from the great state of Massachusetts."
Following Boston, Missouri will face North Texas in its final nonconference matchup Oct. 9 at home — a team from a state the Tigers have heavily recruited in recent years. In 2022, MU will play Abilene Christian and New Mexico State at home, and will travel to Kansas State and Middle Tennessee.