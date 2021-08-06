An airhorn sounded out Friday across the fields of the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex, and the warmups began to wind down.
Missouri's players and coaches were all together and practicing for the first time since spring camp. The most recent additions to the squad made their first appearances alongside their new teammates. Together they chanted and clapped, drawing together in a pseudo-huddle near the 30-yard line and then split up into three position groups. The timer on the scoreboard behind the nearside end zone ticked from 5:00 to 4:59.
Missouri football fall camp was officially underway.
Twenty-nine days stand between MU and its season opener against Central Michigan on Sept. 4. The 11th hour is upon Eliah Drinkwitz's new-look second-season team — a team that many expect to improve upon the coach's 5-5 inaugural year.
But approximately two hours after the first sound of the horn, when the first session of fall camp came to its conclusion, Drinkwitz wasn't happy with what he'd witnessed on Day 1.
"We've got a lot of work to do," he said. "I really didn't like the energy today. I don't know if they expected me to carry the day with the energy, but we didn't have it. We've got to improve. ... We've got to practice with more urgency, we've got to have more energy, and today was kind of a blah day."
Energy, readiness and leadership have been a common theme among the Tigers' players and coaches leading up to the start of fall camp.
Team captain Case Cook said Thursday he wanted to see his teammates come to work with a blue collar mindset and capitalize on fall camp. Wide receiver Barrett Banister said it was "going to take everyone" to take the team to its potential. Offensive line coach Marcus Johnson said Wednesday everybody still had to "earn their stripes." And at SEC Media Days in July, Drinkwitz said he wanted "to get (the players) going in fall camp."
But Drinkwitz didn't see it during the first practice.
"Unless we make a lot of improvements, we're a 5-5 football team," he said.
As the head coach spoke to the media, a large group of players stayed behind and continued to work drills. Others passed Drinkwitz as he continued to answer questions, and went into Devine Pavillion, but few stayed long. By the time their coach was finished, a significant number were back on the field .
Before Drinkwitz answered his first question, he addressed the team on the practice field.
"I'm glad y'all weren't out there for the conversations afterwards," he said.
Discussion of individual performances was short.
When asked about what he'd seen from his two new cornerbacks from Tulsa, Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV, Drinkwitz said he didn't know because they don't yet have their jersey numbers. When asked about Tyler Badie's reported offseason bulk-up, he said that the running back has to be the best version of himself regardless of whether the running back is bigger or smaller. Starting quarterback Connor Bazelak earned a rare compliment on Day 1, as Drinkwitz said that there had been "some growth there."
Drinkwitz reiterated a common message from the offseason regarding starting roles. But this time, given what had already been aired, it seemed to carry more weight.
"Everybody's got a chance to embrace their role and define their role," he said. "There's paper which has depth charts written in, and then there's performance. Performance dictates who gets to play. We don't play favorites. We don't play stars, we don't play seniors, we play the best 11 players who give us the chance to win versus Central Michigan, and everybody's got an equal opportunity to establish that."
And the countdown to first kickoff isn't slowing.
"You can't waste days," Drinkwitz said. "You cannot waste days. They're not pushing back the season. We've only got a few practices left. ... We've got 24 left. We can't waste opportunities."
The expectations have been made clear. There will be no easing into this fall camp for the Tigers. When the sound of the airhorn next echoes to signal the end of a pre-practice warmup, Drinkwitz expects more than they offered during the first day of fall camp.