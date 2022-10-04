On Tuesday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared the fight he’s seen from his team this season to going on a diet.
“Just because you’ve done it right for 15 days and you don’t get the results you want, you've gotta stick with it,” Drinkwitz said. “Same thing with working out. Same thing with building a program and finding ways to win. You got to stick with the process.”
Missouri has lost two games in a row, and it had a chance to win both of them. It had several chances to win the first one, an overtime loss to Auburn. Drinkwitz was happy, though, with how his team didn’t overreact to the close loss throughout practice the following week. Instead, it “reinvested in the process,” giving the team a chance to upset then-No. 1 Georgia.
“I think the challenge for us this week is to recreate the process and not get caught up in the outcomes,” Drinkwitz said. “Don’t worry so much about the outcome; worry about the process and what we control, which is having a great Tuesday practice.”
After punting on six consecutive drives against Auburn, Missouri’s offense stuck with the process and scored 22 points on a typically dominant Georgia defense. Drinkwitz lamented the penalties that likely took points off the board for the Tigers, but he saw progress in both his offense and quarterback Brady Cook.
Cook completed 20 of 32 passes for a touchdown and no interceptions, though he came close to a pick on a deep pass to a double-covered Luther Burden III. Cook made an exceptional play when he rolled to his right to buy time and threw over multiple Georgia defenders to Dominic Lovett for 36 yards.
Cook also set up a field goal by hitting Mookie Cooper down the seam for 46 yards.
“He didn’t put the ball in jeopardy, connected on a couple of deep balls,” Drinkwitz said of Cook. “I think every game, you go back and watch film, there’s gonna be things that you have to do better. But he’s giving us an opportunity to win the game, and we've gotta go finish it.”
Missouri had a chance in Saturday’s game in large part because of its hot start on defense, as opposed to when it faced Kansas State and Auburn, when the defense did not start fast. Against Georgia, the Tigers came out firing with an incomplete pass forced by Kris Abrams-Draine, a 4-yard tackle for loss by Kristian Williams and a sack by Trajan Jeffcoat.
After getting punched in the gut on the road against Auburn, Missouri responded at home.
“I thought last week, that’s something we absolutely did,” Drinkwitz said. “We reinvested in the process and gave ourselves an opportunity.”
Can Missouri do the same in "The Swamp?" Missouri has struggled on the road under Drinkwitz. Including neutral sites, the Tigers are 2-10 away from Memorial Stadium since 2020.
“We’ll find out,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s gonna be up to the coaching staff to be resilient and the players to be resilient again.”