HOOVER, Ala. — Sitting on a tan felt couch less than an hour before his debut at the lectern at SEC Media Days, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s phone buzzed as he began to answer a question from a reporter. He paused to glance down at the screen and read a text from backup quarterback Tyler Macon.
“The fit’s looking tight,” the message read. Drinkwitz, donning Missouri colors with a black suit coat and gold tie, looked up.
“I don’t know what that means.”
After a rollercoaster of a first year at the helm of Missouri — a pandemic-influenced season that culminated with a canceled bowl game — Drinkwitz is in as stable a position as he’s been since joining MU in December 2019. His laid-back approach and affinity for keeping things loose off the field has spread to players like Macon heading into Year 2. He brought that attitude to his debut at SEC Media Days in a light session with local reporters that touched on everything from his outlook on the upcoming season to consequences with his wife if he got fined.
Linemen Akial Byers and Case Cook followed Drinkwitz on the couch, meeting with local media before their time on the stage in the main room. Cook rattled off an extended riff of mock indignation accusing Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy of copying his mullet and later decision to cut it. Byers wore a gray suit and answered confidently and affirmatively whether he looked better than Cook.
Byers, a defensive tackle, spent the first three years of his Tiger career playing under the defensive-minded Barry Odom, so he wasn’t sure what to expect when Missouri hired Drinkwitz. That reservation dissipated quickly after Drinkwitz met the team for the first time.
“I felt like he just brought more energy. The day he walked in, everybody was down, didn’t nobody know him, but he walked in and it just like — “ Byers clapped for effect. “Everybody praised him.”
“Sometimes you can’t really tell if he’s being sarcastic, so then you try to joke and it may not be a joke,” Cook said. “And you’re like ‘Ah, I got myself into a little hole here.”
Drinkwitz only spent one season as a head coach before coming to Missouri, with Appalachian State in 2019. As coronavirus restrictions relax, he now enters his first relatively normal season with Missouri. And the stability goes beyond the reduced risk of contracting an infectious disease.
Unlike last season, there won’t be a quarterback controversy in fall camp. Connor Bazelak is unquestionably the starter. Drinkwitz also now has another class of players he recruited.
Drinkwitz didn’t turn off his personality when he got to the main stage for the first time. He joked in his opening statement that he asked commissioner Greg Sankey if the SEC would be instituting a penalty for flashing “horns down” this season in light of recent reports that Texas and Oklahoma wanted to join the conference.
He downplayed the reports themselves, though, suggesting that Missouri set a trend in 2012 of schools immigrating from the Big 12 to the SEC.
“Control what you can control,” Drinkwitz said. “That’s all speculative. This is talking season, as a coach once phrased it, and speculative season, and gives you all a lot of things to do. But what we’re worried about is converting third downs and scoring touchdowns. They ain’t on our schedule this year, and if the commissioner decides or our presidents decide that’s what it will be in the future, then hopefully Missouri employs me long enough to see that.”
Drinkwitz also hit on two of the staples of coach talking points throughout the week, advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine and lauding name, image and likeness changes, in his first presser since the end of spring practice in March.
In early May, he met with members of state congress in Jefferson City to advocate for the passage of a bill and explain why allowing players to make money was important.
Beyond the surface reasons why it was time to reform the NCAA’s century-old policies, Drinkwitz sees a chance for Missouri to benefit in ways other schools can’t. MU is in the relatively uncommon position of being a flagship school in a state with two large metro areas with Kansas City and St. Louis, creating more potential business opportunities for athletes.
“It’s time for Mizzou to really engage in that and try to give our football program, our basketball programs the greatest advantage they can,” he said.