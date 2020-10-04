When redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak replaced Shawn Robinson, Missouri’s offense started clicking for the first time.
First down completions to Hazelton and Knox, mixed in with some powerful Larry Rountree III runs had the Missouri offense deep inside Tennessee territory and in the red zone.
On third-and-6 at the Tennessee 10-yard line, Bazelak fired a pass to Jalen Knox right at the first down marker. Knox dropped it and Southeastern Conference Network analyst DJ Shockley noted on the broadcast that “this is a football that has to be caught.”
The drop, one of five for Missouri on Saturday according to statbroadcast, forced MU to settle for a field goal.
“I thought there were some ups and downs, but in the end, we have to put points on the board in the red zone,” Bazelak said. “That’s what we focused on all week and three points isn’t enough down in the red zone. We have to score touchdowns and we can’t turn the ball over.”
Bazelak’s second drive began the same way the first ended. Another drop, this time by Dominic Gicinto.
Gicinto ran a vertical route down the middle of the field and split both safeties. But the ball hit off his chest and hands, prompting Shockley to again say, “This is a catch you have to have.” Missouri later settled for a field goal on the drive to make it 14-6.
Missouri’s first drive of the second half started with promise after a 35-yard completion to Tyler Badie on a wheel route after being backed up to its own six-yard line.
But a third down drop on a low throw to Knox halted the drive.
“We got to address it,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “Four big drops, two on third downs. One for an explosive play that would’ve been big for us. We can’t drop the football.”
Keke Chism and Niko Hea also each dropped a pass in the game. Tennessee didn’t have any drops in the win.
“Our DB’s did a phenomenal job of studying the receivers, studying them from last year,” Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o said. “They did a lot of quick stuff, a lot of slants to get those guys open and that’s good on their part.”
Missouri’s wide receivers aren’t unique to just Saturday. Against Alabama, it was Shawn Robinson’s passes that were dropped. The team totaled three in Week 1 and the Crimson Tide’s only drop came when they already led 21-3.
Although the drops were the most noticeable mistakes in the offense, Bazelak’s early fourth quarter interception essentially sealed the loss.
Inside Tennessee’s 30-yard line, Bazelak under threw Parker on a play-action pass and senior defense back Theo Jackson picked it off.
“Honestly, that wasn’t even my play to make,” Jackson said. “I was really just reading the quarterback, because I had the flats. So, I saw him running down the field naked, I dropped back a bit farther and the ball just came straight to me.”
Bazelak said he never saw Jackson and should’ve “verified” if there was a defender underneath. Jackson returned it 36 yards and the Volunteers capitalized with a rushing touchdown to make it 35-12.
Missouri still hasn’t found its identity at quarterback, rotating Bazelak and Robinson in both games, although Drinkwitz said that was the plan against Alabama. Bazelak replaced Robinson after he threw for zero yards on one-for-four passing and negative four yards rushing. Robinson’s longest run through two games is three yards.
Drinkwitz said the playcalling doesn’t change if there’s a quarterback change and thinks that maybe teams are keying on the run.
“I’m trying to just execute plays,” Drinkwitz said. “Tricks aren’t winning in the SEC. We can try to trick people all we want. We had unique formations that caused them issues, that’s what happened on the fourth down when we hit Logan. We got to execute better, that’s the solution.”