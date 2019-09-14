Southeast Missouri State never stood much of a chance against an SEC opponent in Columbia, but defensive tackle Jordan Elliott made sure of it, anyway.
In one play.
On third down, midway through the first quarter, the Redhawks still not necessarily out of the game, Elliott took any lingering SEMO hope and slammed it to the turf. Quarterback Daniel Santacaterina took the brunt of the hope-crushing hit.
Santacaterina was slow to get up, but he did return to the game. He was never the same, though. In one hit, Elliott provided enough pressure to last Missouri the rest of the way.
From that point on, Santacaterina showed a timidity in the pocket that a quarterback might demonstrate if a real tiger was chasing him.
Scared and flustered, he managed to complete only seven passes on 22 attempts for 45 yards and one pick six.
“You could kind of see how after that, he was really out of it as far as dropping back and stuff,” Elliott said. “He really wasn’t taking the right steps.”
That hit by Elliott not only apparently struck fear in Santacaterina’s heart but also set a physical tone for the rest of the game. The style of play proved contagious as Missouri knocked the Redhawks around en route to a 50-0 victory. Missouri improved to 2-1 as it prepares to face South Carolina next weekend.
“As a whole, we wanted to be more physical than our opponents,” linebacker Nick Bolton said. “After Week 1, we decided as a group that we need to be more physical going into the next games we’re playing. We took that as a focus point.”
The physicality certainly showed.
Safety Tyree Gillespie was one of the first to build off of Elliott’s display of physicality. SEMO running back Zion Custis looked as if he could rumble for a first down on third-and-10 when Gillespie planted him into the turf late in the first quarter. The result: No first down and one running back who likely will feel that hit into Sunday morning.
“It’s a momentum changer, anytime you’ve got plays out of the ordinary,” Elliott said. “It’s not just a regular tackle. Huge hits like that, it can motivate guys to do that and compete.”
The next rocket-like contact didn’t count, as a penalty was called on the play. But it still left an impact and contributed to the number of hits the Redhawks took. The force and speed with which Jerney Jones hit SEMO’s punter could be felt and seen throughout Memorial Stadium and for anyone watching at home.
The next bone-crunching hit came in the third quarter via Gillespie, who was initially called for targeting a SEMO receiver over the middle. The targeting was overturned, however, upon further review.
And each bruising hit not only seemed to make the recipients more timid in a ripple effect. With the defensive line providing more pressure, the secondary’s job becomes easier as does that of the linebackers, Bolton said.
At the center of it all: Elliott.
“Other than Cale (Garrett), the heart and soul of our defense,” Bolton said. “A communicator, a high motor. Very smart dude.”
And a very physically imposing dude. Elliott finished the game with three tackles as well as a half-tackle for loss while he commanded the middle of a defense that allowed only 94 total yards.
Of course, there is one other statistic on Elliott’s stat line worth noting: his quarterback pressures.
His approach was simple. Burst through the line and ...
“{span}Really just destroy{/span},” Elliott said.
That he did, as did the rest of the Missouri defense against an overmatched Redhawks team running timid.
