Evans' 3 TDs lead No. 20 App State to Sun Belt title, 45-38

Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, right, has agreed to become the new head coach at Missouri. Here, he greets Louisiana head coach Billy Napier on the field following Appalachian State's 45-38 win in the Sun Belt Championship on Saturday in Boone, N.C.

 Brian Blanco/The Associated Press

Missouri is set to hire Appalachian State's Eliah Drinkwitz to replace Barry Odom as its head football coach. A deal has been reached, an athletic department official confirmed to the Missourian on Sunday, but the contract has not yet been signed. 

The UM System Board of Curators will hold a meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday to approve the contract. 

Even though the move has not yet been made official, reactions to the hire of Drinkwitz have been coming in from recruits, former players, analysts, fans and more. 

From Kevon Billingsley, a Missouri commit for 2020 and a three-star defensive end according to Rivals, on Monday morning: 

From redshirt junior linebacker Aubrey Miller: 

From NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who played quarterback for Appalachian State: 

Former Mizzou slot receiver T.J. Moe, who is a host on 590 The Fan in St. Louis, tweeted Monday that he likes the Drinkwitz hire. "Young, bright offensive mind." 

Sunday night, former Missouri punt returner Richaud Floyd quoted a tweet with the news, "Cool dude recruited me out of high school." 

Longtime MU fan Brian Garner, who was named the No. 1 super fan nationwide in November by Super Fan Championship, is supportive of the hire. 

"I love it," Garner told the Missourian on Monday. "Young, smart, winning coach." 

The players Drinkwitz is leaving behind at Appalachian State also responded to the news about their soon-to-be former head coach. 

Junior wide receiver Corey Sutton: 

Junior defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor: 

Some national media members weighed in on the hire as well. 

Adam Rittenberg, a senior writer for ESPN: 

ESPN advanced stats maven Bill Connelly: 

