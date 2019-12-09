Missouri is set to hire Appalachian State's Eliah Drinkwitz to replace Barry Odom as its head football coach. A deal has been reached, an athletic department official confirmed to the Missourian on Sunday, but the contract has not yet been signed.
The UM System Board of Curators will hold a meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday to approve the contract.
Even though the move has not yet been made official, reactions to the hire of Drinkwitz have been coming in from recruits, former players, analysts, fans and more.
From Kevon Billingsley, a Missouri commit for 2020 and a three-star defensive end according to Rivals, on Monday morning:
I will remain committed to mizzou 😌 #miz— Kevon Billingsley (@nolimitkevooo) December 9, 2019
From redshirt junior linebacker Aubrey Miller:
Damn did I find out on Twitter bout a new coach https://t.co/rHJe1dEB2f— Aubrey Miller jr. (@Glocck40) December 9, 2019
From NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who played quarterback for Appalachian State:
Happy for @CoachDrinkwitz. He did an awesome job this fall. Best of luck to him at Missouri. @AppState_FB has the best candidate for the job on their staff right now— @coach_sclark. He’s a stud and he’ll keep this train rolling!— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) December 9, 2019
Former Mizzou slot receiver T.J. Moe, who is a host on 590 The Fan in St. Louis, tweeted Monday that he likes the Drinkwitz hire. "Young, bright offensive mind."
Sunday night, former Missouri punt returner Richaud Floyd quoted a tweet with the news, "Cool dude recruited me out of high school."
Longtime MU fan Brian Garner, who was named the No. 1 super fan nationwide in November by Super Fan Championship, is supportive of the hire.
"I love it," Garner told the Missourian on Monday. "Young, smart, winning coach."
The players Drinkwitz is leaving behind at Appalachian State also responded to the news about their soon-to-be former head coach.
Junior wide receiver Corey Sutton:
Need somebody that knows our culture and keeps what’s important.. The APP Family! #clark2020— Corey Sutton (@coreysutton1997) December 9, 2019
Junior defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor:
When y’all gone realize coaches don’t matter. At the end of the day we play the game 🤷🏾♂️. Preciate @CoachDrinkwitz for the season and everything we accomplished but I know me and my team gone ball regardless 🤟🏾 #RollNeers— Meech (@Latron_) December 9, 2019
We already had our culture established he had to buy in to us !— Meech (@Latron_) December 9, 2019
Some national media members weighed in on the hire as well.
Adam Rittenberg, a senior writer for ESPN:
Eliah Drinkwitz stepped into a very good situation at App State, but he also elevated the program. Two Power 5 wins, another Sun Belt title, 12-1 and a national ranking. Only 36, Drinkwitz is a coach on the rise.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 7, 2019
ESPN advanced stats maven Bill Connelly:
Obviously an unfinished product, but he's been really good at his last two jobs, and I'm betting he recruits pretty well.— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 9, 2019