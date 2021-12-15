Four-star quarterback Sam Horn led the pack, and then the commitments started rolling in.
Starting our day with a big-time QB 💪@_sam_horn is officially a Tiger 🐅🐅#MIZ | #Zou22🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/HP0cnd5q7t— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Missouri football's early national signing day started early, as Horn's signing was announced at 6:21 a.m Wednesday.
Almost exactly three hours after Horn put pen to paper, Missouri got its man.
𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙒𝙍 𝙄𝙉. 𝙏𝙃𝙀. 𝘾𝙊𝙐𝙉𝙏𝙍𝙔.@lutherburden3 is 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 🙌🙌#MIZ | #Zou22🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/SO6CqeV1X3— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden, who is the third-ranked player in the nation, made his signing official almost two months after choosing the Tigers over Georgia and Alabama.
Burden and Horn were the headline acts, but in total 14 players signed their letters of intent to join Missouri on Wednesday morning.
And then it got even better for Tigers fans.
Four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak committed to MU on Wednesday afternoon — another big win for Eliah Drinkwitz and Missouri.
.@DeAndreWesolak is staying home, as the Boonville star committed to #Mizzou WATCH⤵️ pic.twitter.com/KlTQPwj8T6— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) December 15, 2021
Wesolak, a Boonville product, is the fourth-ranked player in the state. He announced his commitment at Boonville High School, opting to stay in mid-Missouri over offers from perennial SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and LSU.
MU later officially announced his signing.
𝙃𝙊𝙈𝙀 again, 𝙃𝙊𝙈𝙀 again 📍Yet 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 Missouri standout, @DeAndreWesolak is headed to the ⚫🟡 #MIZ | #Zou22🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/DtAw2unB7i— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Bringing Wesolak on board means seven of the Tigers' signees come from Missouri. That number jumps to 10 if you add the greater St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas.
"Today is just a start of what you're trying to build your roster towards for next year," Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. ... "Really excited about this class. ... I think we've done a tremendous job of our stated goal, which is to recruit the state of Missouri first and to make sure that we do a tremendous job of signing the best players in this state."
Missouri currently has the 14th-ranked recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports. Its Class of 2022 is made up entirely of three-, four- and five-star recruits.
Drinkwitz expects recruiting to continue.
"We're gonna be looking to continue to add to our program as we have attrition, whether that's voluntary or not," he said, "whatever we need to do to replace the players who may or may not leave on our team and whether or not we find a few more high school players that want to sign with us in the second signing period in February."
In the unpredictable world of early signing day, it was a humdrum day for the Tigers. All 14 players expected to sign did so.
But it's never that easy.
Drinkwitz said he slept with his phone on his chest — a tip he learned at Auburn working for Gus Malzahn — in case somebody texted or called. He said Burden's father, Luther Burden Sr., contacted him early in the morning to notify him he'd misplaced some NIL paperwork.
"It's nerve-racking. They pay me to be paranoid," Drinkwitz said. "You're always worried about who else is recruiting, what they're saying or selling. ... I've been around funny business before, and you're never quite sure until people get the paperwork in."
Burden makes it official
Two months after sending Tigers fans into a frenzy by throwing away Georgia and Alabama hats before donning a Missouri one, Burden made his future with MU official.
There's a reason he's the talk of the town.
Burden is the top-ranked receiver in his class and the third-ranked player nationally. He was named the MaxPreps Illinois High School Football Player of the Year after recording 71 catches for 1,174 yards and 20 touchdowns this season en route to East St. Louis' runner-up finish in the Class 6A championship.
Now, he's officially a Tiger.
"Very proud and excited for the opportunity (Burden has) given us to coach him and to continue (to) build this program and continue to strive to win a championship," Drinkwitz said.
Tigers sign potential future starting quarterback
Horn, who is the fifth-ranked QB in the 2022 class according Rivals, wasted no time Wednesday signing on the dotted line. His signing announcement was made before sunrise at his new school.
He originally committed in February, and Tigers fans are no doubt glad to see the blue-chipper make it official.
Drinkwitz said Horn is "clearly one of the best players in the country" and added that his impact goes beyond his individual talent.
"Any time you can secure your quarterback and build your class around him, it's a huge advantage for your recruiting," he said. "There's no wondering about who it's gonna be. ... I think it's something that made not only Luthe but Ja'Marion (Wayne) and Mekhi Miller very comfortable in joining with us."
Horn put a bow on his senior season Saturday, winning the Georgia Class 7A state championship with Collins Hill, ending the season 15-0.
The quarterback also is set to pitch for Missouri baseball.
"When he's football, it'll be full-time football, and in the spring we'll work around our spring schedule to allow him the opportunity to pursue his baseball interest and career," Drinkwitz said.
The flips
Drinkwitz hasn't been shy when it comes to flipping commitments.
Three of those flips — three-star cornerback Marcus Scott II, offensive lineman Valen Erickson and linebacker Xavier Simmons — signed their letters Wednesday.
Scott was originally committed to LSU, but the Conroe, Texas, product rerouted to Missouri on June. He's the No. 31 corner in the Class of 2022.
Erickson, who was previously headed to Nebraska, flipped to Missouri on Sept. 6. At 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, Erickson is the 66th-ranked tackle in his class.
Simmons was originally committed to Virginia Tech but announced he was joining Missouri on Aug. 14. He is coming to the Tigers from Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he is the ninth-ranked player in the state, per Rivals.
Receivers arrive under the radar
Though the focus on receiver is centered on Burden, Missouri officially announced another two talented signees at the position.
Joining Burden from the St. Louis area is Wayne, who is a four-star WR out of Parkway West. Listed at 6-3, Wayne hasn't garnered the attention that Burden has but is listed as the sixth-ranked player in the state in his class.
"He's an incredible athlete," Drinkwitz said. "Went and watched him play basketball; he can jump, rebound, he can dunk. He can't shoot real well, but he's a tremendous athlete."
Fellow wideout Miller also signed to the Tigers. Miller is an Overland Park product and the third-ranked player in Kansas.
"Mekhi Miller is a guy who has got great position flexibility," Drinkwitz said. "From a slot to an outside guy, he's got competitive spirit about him and is not afraid to go over the middle and make contact catches."
Two TEs out, one in
The Tigers haven't had the best luck with tight ends lately.
Daniel Parker Jr. entered the portal. Messiah Swinson is transferring to Arizona State.
But Missouri replenished the room a little, as three-star Max Whisner inked his letter of intent. Listed at 6-6, 240 pounds, the Lee's Summit product chose the Tigers over the likes of Nebraska and Arkansas.
Drinkwitz said that he may look toward the transfer portal to balance the roster, and highlighted tight ends as a position group he would look to strengthen.
Whisner is joined by fellow Lee's Summit local Armand Membou, who is a three-star offensive guard.
Replacing Badie?
A life without Tyler Badie likely strikes fear in the hearts of many Missouri fans.
The Tigers signed a potential replacement in Tavorus Jones, a four-star running back out of El Paso, Texas. He's the 13th-ranked running back in his class and the 29th-ranked player in Texas, per 247Sports.
Jones recorded 20 rushing and six receiving touchdowns in 11 games in his senior season and averaged 152.1 yards per game on the ground, according to MaxPreps.
Signings total 15
Missouri's Class of 2022 now stands at 14 players, with more players still scheduled to sign.
Tristan Wilson, a three-star offensive lineman from Lebanon, was the first lineman announced on early signing day.
Four-star safety Isaac Thompson joined shortly after. The St. Louis-area product has been committed to Missouri since last December.
Fellow four-star Marquis Gracial also is Columbia-bound. Gracial — a 6-5, 310-pound defensive tackle — joins from St. Charles and is the fifth-ranked player in the state.
Overland Park, Kansas, defensive tackle Jalen Marshall also signed. The three-star lineman is the sixth-ranked player in the state.