Four-star quarterback Sam Horn led the pack, and then the commitments started rolling in.
Starting our day with a big-time QB 💪@_sam_horn is officially a Tiger 🐅🐅#MIZ | #Zou22🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/HP0cnd5q7t— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Missouri football's early national signing day started early, as Horn's signing was announced at approximately 6:20 a.m Wednesday.
Almost exactly three hours after Horn put pen to paper, Missouri got its man.
𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙒𝙍 𝙄𝙉. 𝙏𝙃𝙀. 𝘾𝙊𝙐𝙉𝙏𝙍𝙔.@lutherburden3 is 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 🙌🙌#MIZ | #Zou22🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/SO6CqeV1X3— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden, who is the third-ranked player in the nation, made his signing official almost two months after choosing the Tigers over Georgia and Alabama.
Missouri currently has the 13th-ranked recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports. Its Class of 2022 is made up entirely of three-, four- and five-star recruits.
The Tigers are expected to officially sign 14 players on early signing day, with at least three more — including four-star Boonville defensive end DJ Wesolak — to announce their commitments.
Burden makes it official
Two months after sending Tigers fans into a frenzy by throwing away Georgia and Alabama hats before donning a Missouri one, Burden made his future with MU official.
There's a reason he's the talk of the town.
Burden is the top-ranked receiver in his class and the third-ranked player nationally. He was named the MaxPreps Illinois High School Football Player of the Year after scoring 35 touchdowns this season en route to East St. Louis' runner-up finish in the Class 6A championship.
Now, he's officially a Tiger.
Tigers sign potential future starting quarterback
Horn, who is the fifth-ranked QB in the 2022 class according Rivals, wasted no time Wednesday signing the dotted line.
He originally committed in February, and Tigers fans will glad to see the blue chip make it official.
Horn put a bow on his senior season Saturday, winning the Georgia Class 7A state championship with Collins Hill, ending the season 15-0.
The quarterback also is set to play baseball for Missouri.
The flips
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz hasn't been shy when it comes to flipping commitments.
Three of those flips — three-star cornerback Marcus Scott II, offensive lineman Valen Erickson and linebacker Xavier Simmons — signed their letters Wednesday.
Scott was originally committed to LSU, but the Conroe, Texas, product rerouted to Missouri on June. He's the No. 31 corner in the Class of 2022.
Erickson, who was previously headed to Nebraska, flipped to Missouri on Sept. 6. At 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, Erickson is the 66th-ranked tackle in his class.
Simmons was originally committed to Virginia Tech but announced he was joining Missouri on Aug. 14. He is coming to the Tigers from Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he is the ninth-ranked player in the state, per Rivals.
Receivers
Though the focus on receiver is centered on Burden, Missouri officially announced another two talented signees at the position.
Joining Burden from the St. Louis area is Ja'Marion Wayne, who is a four-star WR out of Parkway West. Listed at 6-3, Wayne hasn't garnered the attention that Burden has but is listed as the sixth-ranked player in the state in his class.
Fellow wideout Mekhi Miller also signed to the Tigers. Miller is an Overland Park product and the third-ranked player in Kansas.
Two TEs out, one in
The Tigers haven't had the best luck with tight ends lately.
Daniel Parker Jr. entered the portal. Messiah Swinson is transferring to Arizona State.
But Missouri replenished the room a little, as three-star Max Whisner inked his letter of intent. Listed at 6-6, 240 pounds, the Lee's Summit product chose the Tigers over the likes of Nebraska and Arkansas.
Whisner is joined by fellow Lee's Summit local Armand Membou, who is a three-star offensive guard.
Replacing Badie?
A life without Tyler Badie likely strikes fear in the hearts of many Missouri fans.
The Tigers signed a potential replacement in Tavorus Jones, a four-star running back out of El Paso, Texas. He's the 13th-ranked running back in his class and the 29th-ranked player in Texas, per 247Sports.
Jones recorded 20 rushing and six receiving touchdowns in 11 games in his senior season and averaged 152.1 yards per game on the ground, according to MaxPreps.
Signings total 14
Missouri's Class of 2022 now stands at 14 players, with more players still to scheduled to sign.
Tristan Wilson, a three-star offensive lineman from Lebanon, was the first lineman announced on early signing day.
Four-star safety Isaac Thompson joined shortly after. The St. Louis-area product has been committed to Missouri since last December.
Fellow four-star Marquis Gracial also is Columbia-bound. Gracial — a 6-5, 310-pound defensive tackle — joins from St. Charles and is the fifth-ranked player in the state.
Overland Park, Kansas, defensive tackle Jalen Marshall also signed. The three-star lineman is the sixth-ranked player in the state.