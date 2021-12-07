Blaze Alldredge’s football career began in his home state of Florida. It then took him across the country to Los Angeles for junior college, back south to Texas where he spent three seasons at Rice and then slightly north to Missouri, the final stop of his collegiate career.
But Sunday the linebacker learned that the last game in his road trip of five years will be back where he spent the majority of it: Texas, as the Tigers play Army in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth.
“It’s almost poetic,” he said hours after the announcement. “I get to end my college career pretty close to where it really began. It’s gonna be a great opportunity. I know that I’ve got a lot of former teammates and friends that are gonna look to support me in their home state.”
Missouri’s bowl destination became official around 3 p.m. Sunday. Hours earlier, Alldredge speculated with teammates about where the Tigers would end up. With 13 SEC teams winning the six games needed to become eligible for a bowl, Missouri was likely to lose out on the bowls designated for the conference, opening up some non-affiliated possibilities.
Seventeen Missouri players are from Texas, but none that Alldredge talked to that day predicted they would play in the Armed Forces Bowl.
“As soon as we got the announcement, we’ve already got guys, you can see the change in their face,” Alldredge said. “And just being back in the hometown, in your home state, I think really gives a lot of guys a sense of confidence and comfort that I think makes a big difference, so that’s gonna be huge for them. I’m excited for them to get all their families there and have the chance to play in front of them in case maybe they haven’t been able to any other games. It’s really just gonna be a great experience.”
Alldredge’s lone season at Missouri has been a mixed bag. He had 3½ sacks in the Tigers’ opener against Central Michigan before poor play over the next month caused him to briefly lose his starting job. He eventually earned it back, though, and posted 19 tackles, 2½ for loss, over the last two games of the regular season.
What he has consistently brought is experience and leadership. Before Missouri played Vanderbilt on Oct. 30 — a game Alldredge didn’t start — he spoke to the team about building momentum and getting the season back on track.
He’s also the only player on the team who has faced Army before and seen its triple-option offense. Rice lost to the Black Knights 14-7 to begin the 2019 season.
What Alldredge hasn’t done before is play in a bowl game. Rice went 7-23 in his three years there. Missouri’s up-and-down season seemed similar at times, featuring a four-game Power Five losing streak and needing an upset win over Florida to clinch a berth. And now the unfamiliar combines with the comfortable as Alldredge finishes his college career where much of it happened.
“Everybody, especially us super seniors, we’re just excited for the opportunity to play anywhere, anyone again,” he said. “(To) have it be in a bowl game and have that special experience. It’s my first time and my last time, but everything so far — I haven’t even gotten to the actual bowl game yet — but from these practices to the announcement, it’s all just been a great experience so far.”