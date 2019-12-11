In all of the pomp, circumstance, glitz and glamour involved in introductory press conferences for football coaches across the country, a negative word is seldom uttered.
Good luck finding anyone speaking during the event to take a true analytical look at the new hire. The coach might get into some depth about how he will run the team, but that will likely be the extent of detail and analytical looks presented at the introductory press conference.
It’s a show and a sales pitch. The administrators who made the hire are the ones who speak and answer questions. They’re not about to say the coach they hired for millions of dollars maybe isn’t that great or has flaws.
Watch any introductory press conference across the country, and it will seem as if that school just hired Nick Saban. It’s the nature of collegiate athletics, with donors and potential donors watching from all over the room and the world.
Such was the case Tuesday when Missouri introduced Eliah Drinkwitz as the successor to Barry Odom as head football coach in the South End Zone facility. If you believed every word you heard about Drinkwitz on Tuesday, you might think Missouri hired a perfect coach. And maybe he is the perfect coach for the Tigers, but he is not a perfect coach. No one is. Not even Saban.
Drinkwitz, like any coach, has strengths and weaknesses. The combination of the two may lead Missouri back to winning the SEC East. Or maybe, the mix of Drinkwitz’s strengths and weaknesses will lead to problems in Columbia.
Only time will tell, but here are a few of Drinkwitz’s strengths and weaknesses as he begins his time as coach of the Tigers:
Strengths
1. Energy
Almost as frequent as Drinkwitz wearing a visor is Drinkwitz carrying a soda.
“He loves his sodas,” Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury told the Missourian on Wednesday. “That might be where some of that energy comes from. All of that caffeine.”
Bradbury, who played under Drinkwitz for three seasons at N.C. State, said Drinkwitz often brought a contagious energy to work every day. That enthusiasm showed through his play-calling.
“You love to see that,” Bradbury said. “He’s excited to run the football. He’s excited to throw the football. He’s just excited to produce and have success offensively.”
That energy is one of Drinkwitz’s hallmarks and one of his greatest strengths.
It manifests in multiple ways. First, there’s the energy during practice. Then, there’s the energy during games in the way that Drinkwitz wants his offense to have a similar high energy. Drinkwitz likes the no-huddle, and he likes to play at a fast tempo. When he took the N.C. State offensive coordinator job, he said he wanted his team to be able to play as fast as anybody in the country. That certainly takes energy.
This offensive style has helped Drinkwitz quickly rise up the ranks from middle school football coach to Southeastern Conference coach in about a decade and a half.
Then there’s the energy Drinkwitz displays away from the turf. All you have to do is watch this video of Drinkwitz dancing, or rather him attempting to dance, to understand.
Meet #Mizzou's new head coach. pic.twitter.com/7iUAqQCEkm— Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) December 9, 2019
For a program that lost its momentum in the second half of the 2019 season, Drinkwitz’s energy will be welcomed and needed.
2. Connection
Drinkwitz didn’t recruit now-Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley to Boise State. Finley was already there when Drinkwitz arrived in 2014 to coach the tight ends. But when Drinkwitz left for N.C. State, so, too, did Finley.
Finley declined the Missourian’s request for an interview through the Bengals communications staff but by choosing to follow Drinkwitz, his actions spoke louder than words could.
And he’s not the only one to make a decision like that one. In his young coaching career, Drinkwitz has proven that he has an ability to connect with athletes, another strength of his.
“I think at his age, he still kind of resonates with the kids in a way that is maybe not father figure or brotherly, but a good cross in between,” said Rob McLamb, who covers N.C. State for Inside Pack Sports.
However Drinkwitz finds that balance, it seemed to resonate with Cole Cook, older brother of Missouri offensive lineman Case Cook. The elder Cook played under Drinkwitz as a tight end before following him to Appalachian State to work as a graduate assistant. Drinkwitz also did not recruit Cook.
Drinkwitz strives to connect with his athletes on a level that spans past the football field as well. Bradbury said it’s clear that Drinkwitz cares for the players and who they are away from the field. For example, Drinkwitz will share Bible verses and testimonies every once in a while.
“I think I have the ability to connect with young men because they understand from my perspective, it’s bigger than football,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “It’s not just about football. It’s about them becoming the best person that they can become.”
And it’s those personal connections that have gained Drinkwitz loyal players and coaches who follow him to other jobs.
3. Adapts quickly
Speaking of other jobs, Drinkwitz has had quite a few in the past decade. Missouri will be the sixth school at which he will have worked since 2010. That has forced Drinkwitz to adapt quickly.
Drinkwitz took over the Appalachian State head coaching job at about the same time a year ago. That means he had to quickly assemble a staff and quickly settle the recruiting class before the early signing period.
It’s a strength and ability Missouri needs in this time of transition. The Cook family, who watched him at N.C. State before seeing him work with the Mountaineers, felt it was a seamless transition.
“He didn’t really have a transition period,” said Stan Cook, Case and Cole’s father. “He just hit the ground running like he had been coaching as a head coach for a long time. He just shot out of the gate like he had been doing it for five or six years.”
Weaknesses
1. He has proven elusive
One of his strengths is also a drawback. Drinkwitz’s quick ascension has also shown that he is certainly not tied to one place.
The longest he has spent in a college coaching position is N.C. State, where he coached for three seasons. Otherwise, his stops at Auburn, Arkansas State and Boise State all lasted only two seasons each.
Then there’s his one-year stop at Appalachian State.
None of those jobs have been SEC head coaching jobs. He has one now. And he could very well stay with the Tigers for awhile.
But let’s say this risk that athletic director Jim Sterk has taken by hiring a 36-year-old coach with one year of college head coaching experience actually works, and it works really well. Missouri could very well be yet another stepping stone to another SEC school or another top program in the country.
Then again, that may never happen, even if Drinkwitz coaches the Tigers well. But if the past 10 years are any indication, Drinkwitz can be a bit elusive when he has success in a program.
2. Lack of experience recruiting in SEC
This isn’t as much Drinkwitz’s fault as it is just a reality of the situation. Never having coached in the SEC outside of his two years at Auburn as a quality control assistant, Drinkwitz has not had to recruit in the ultra-competitive conference.
On Tuesday, Drinkwitz discussed the importance of recruiting the state of Missouri as well as finding success in recruiting Texas like Gary Pinkel did. That will be easier said than done, though.
The lack of experience competing with SEC schools for players may hurt Drinkwitz’s initial recruiting classes. Or, it might not. Assistants who have recruited against other SEC schools could help serve as a bandage. Already, Drinkwitz has brought Brick Haley with him out on the recruiting trail, making it seem likely that Haley joins his staff. Haley was serving as the interim head coach after Odom’s firing.
Drinkwitz's strength of connecting with others could make up for his lack of experience in recruiting against some of the best programs in the country.
As for what Drinkwitz is like out on the recruiting trail, there’s at least one player on the Tigers’ current roster who has an idea. When Drinkwitz was at N.C. State, he tried to recruit Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak.
“I remember him, when he was at N.C. State, he talked about obviously football and I learned how smart he was,” Bazelak said.
Only time will tell if those smarts lead to attaining strong recruiting classes.
3. Can he delegate?
Although Drinkwitz’s staff is not yet clear, he already has his offensive coordinator spot filled. Drinkwitz will take that job.
Drinkwitz will call Missouri’s plays, and he might also become Missouri’s quarterbacks coach.
He assumed all three roles at Appalachian State, but the SEC is not the same as the Sun Belt. Trying to have a hand in too many areas can prove tricky for SEC head coaches.
Odom tried to call defensive plays at times for Missouri, but the defense was at its best during his four years when he turned it over to Ryan Walters. That move proved especially effective this past season as the Tigers defense ranked among the best in the country, especially at defending the pass.
It may be best for Drinkwitz to delegate the offensive coordinator role as well. But that likely wouldn’t happen for a while. He’s used to being the offensive coordinator. That’s what he has done at his past four stops.
The inability to give that up could affect his ability to serve as the head coach in a job that is already a colossal task.