Valen Erickson, a three-star offensive lineman out of Chicago, flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Missouri, he announced Monday on Twitter.
At 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Erickson is rated as the No. 26 tackle in Illinois’ Class of 2022 and 129th nationally, according to 247Sports.
He becomes the third member of Missouri’s next class to flip an original commitment, following corner Marcus Scott II and linebacker Xavier Simmons, who were originally committed to LSU and Virginia Tech, respectively.
Erickson originally committed to the Huskers on July 30. Offensive line coach Marcus Johnson is credited with his recruitment, per Rivals.
Missouri’s Class of 2022 is now ranked No. 18 in the nation on 247Sports.