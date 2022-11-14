Vikings Bills Football

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) catches a touchdown pass as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) tries to defend Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Jeffrey T. Barnes - freelancer, FR1711450 AP

Rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans stepped up in response to injuries in the secondary last week for the Minnesota Vikings. And facing off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Evans was given another opportunity, totaling six tackles — five solo and one for loss — and forcing a fumble in the second quarter.

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis beat Evans for a touchdown later in the second quarter. Evans did not return in the second half after suffering a concussion.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

