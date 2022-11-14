Rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans stepped up in response to injuries in the secondary last week for the Minnesota Vikings. And facing off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Evans was given another opportunity, totaling six tackles — five solo and one for loss — and forcing a fumble in the second quarter.
Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis beat Evans for a touchdown later in the second quarter. Evans did not return in the second half after suffering a concussion.
Mitch Morse stood on the opposite side of the chains. With a four-point lead and 49 seconds left in the contest, miscommunication cost the Bills.
Morse snapped the ball inside the Buffalo 1-yard line, and quarterback Josh Allen mishandled it, resulting in a Vikings' touchdown. Minnesota beat Buffalo 33-30 in overtime.
Daniel appears on Sunday Night Football
The Los Angeles Chargers have their quarterback of the future consistently on the field. But for two series this season, Justin Herbert has to had to step away, paving playing time for Chase Daniel.
Herbert was checked for a concussionlate in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers, and Daniel stepped in as the play-caller for three snaps. After two incomplete passes in the direction of running back Austin Ekeler, the Missouri product was sacked by Jordan Willis for a 1-yard loss.
The Chargers ended the first half with a field goal as time expired. Herbert returned for the second half as Los Angeles fell to San Francisco 22-16.
Other backup quarterbacks
With the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battling it out in Munich, Drew Lock and Blaine Gabbert were tasked with backing up their respective starters. Neither took a snap.
More from the defense
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton had eight tackles — five solo and one for loss. Detroit Lions edge rusher Charles Harris totaled one tackle, and Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Markus Golden picked up two tackles and a quarterback hit.
Transactions
Tight end Kendall Blanton was once again waived by the Los Angeles Rams. Blanton played in three games since he was signed back to the Rams before Week 3, reeling in two passes for 35 yards.