Akayleb Evans didn’t know what to do with himself.
The redshirt senior had just recorded his first college interception in his 31st career game, jumping a third-down sideline route in the first quarter Saturday against Central Michigan.
Evans had long anticipated his first career pick. Before the game he had visualized it. But laying on the turf near midfield, that tranquility was pushed from his mind in favor of broad excitement. He had a celebration planned but couldn’t think of anything that nuanced in the moment. He got up and ran to the other side of the field before being mobbed by his teammates.
“I was lit for sure,” he said. “I was just feeling the energy in the crowd and stuff like that. It was nice for myself and the team. It was a good energy play."
It was the highlight of a solid first game in black and gold for Evans, one of two transfer corners from Tulsa on the team. He also had a pair of pass breakups.
He knew the ball was coming his way before the pick. Lined up across from him was Kalil Pimpleton, CMU’s leading receiver in 2020. On a medium third down close to Missouri territory, Evans figured quarterback Jacob Sirmon would look for his go-to target. As Pimpleton broke outside, Evans looked back toward Sirmon and undercut the route.
“I feel like you get that weight off your shoulders like ‘Ok, I finally got one,'" Evans said.
Sirmon finished the game with 295 passing yards, but also two interceptions and a completion percentage barely over 50%.
The secondary briefly looked like it would be a question mark for Missouri after last year. Safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie both left for the NFL shortly after the season ended. Cornerbacks Jarvis Ware and Jadarrius Perkins transferred after spring camp, leaving the Tigers precariously thin on defensive backs. Evans’ transfer in June, followed by fellow Tulsa corner Allie Green IV’s announcement days later, brought some much-needed depth to the outside. Solid training camps and first games from Kris Abrams-Draine and Shawn Robinson laid out the groundwork for potentially turning a weakness into a strength.
“He’s brought a lot,” safety Jaylon Carlies said of Evans. “We have a lot of big corners now, so that’s a lot of leverage that we have with corners this year. We’re real deep at corner. We’re real deep in the secondary in general, so I feel like that’s the biggest part of being successful this year. All the transfers that come in, and the freshmen, they’ve all played a major part in what we want to do this year.”
That depth was the reason Evans began the game on the sideline. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks likes to rotate cornerbacks throughout the game, so Evans knew his chance would come eventually.
Not seeing the field immediately did allow some nerves to linger, though. That it was his first game with Missouri had nothing to do with them; they were just a result of his natural pregame intensity. Once he entered, the game came naturally, the same way it always has.
“I’ve learned that you have to just be able to accept that,” he said. “A lot of people try to shy away from it and ignore it, but I feel like the key is to know that it’s there and it’s OK. That’s natural human instinct. Once the game starts, it’s football. I’ve been playing this since I was in fourth grade.”