Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed reporters Monday for the first time since the hiring of new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore in January, and he came with a laundry list of personnel updates.
First, Drinkwitz rattled off several newcomers, both freshmen and transfer additions, who have a chance to compete for immediate playing time. The freshmen were defensive back Marvin Burks Jr., kicker Blake Craig — who Drinkwitz said could compete with incumbent Harrison Mevis — and defensive end Jahkai Lang.
“He’s had a really good offseason so far,” Drinkwitz said about Lang.
Lang being ready to play right away would be a significant development for the Tigers, who lost Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman to the NFL Draft. Joining the competition to replace them will be transfer additions Austin Firestone (Northwestern), Joe Moore (Arizona State) and Ben Straatmann (Division-II Missouri S&T).
Arden Walker and Johnny Walker Jr., Missouri’s only scholarship returners at defensive end, will also be in the mix for starting and rotational jobs.
“I talked to coach (Pat) Fitzgerald about (Firestone), and it really felt like there were a ton of positives,” Drinkwitz said. “Coach Fitzgerald had nothing but positive things to say about him. Just having a chance to get to know him, the way he attacks the weight room and goes to work, we felt like he’d be a good fit.”
Quarterbacks Jake Garcia (Miami) and Dylan Laible (Hutchinson Community College), offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson (Eastern Michigan), defensive backs Tre’Vez Johnson (Florida) and Sidney Williams (Florida State), receivers Dannis Jackson (Ole Miss) and Theo Wease Jr. (Oklahoma), linebacker Tristan Newsome (Northeast Community College) and punter Riley Williams (Towson) are the other transfers Drinkwitz mentioned will compete for spots on the depth chart.
Center, running back up for grabs
Only two spots on the Tigers’ roster did not add any transfers and are open for business. They are running back and center, and Drinkwitz believes Missouri needs more out of both in 2023.
“I think we have to become more explosive at (the running back) position, specifically yards after contact and explosive runs,” Drinkwitz said. “Cody did a lot of really good things for us. He’s very dependable, and he’s gonna be tough to beat out, but that doesn’t mean we’re not gonna let everybody have the opportunity to do that.”
Nate Peat is back after an up-and-down first year with the Tigers. Drinkwitz said he wants to see more consistency out of the Rock Bridge graduate, but he will compete for the RB1 job. So will redshirt freshman Tavorus Jones, who Drinkwitz said added muscle and understands the offense better.
The race to start at center is between Connor Tollison, Drake Heismeyer and Bence Polgar, who was ineligible last season after transferring from Buffalo.
“The offensive line has to set the tone of our program,” Drinkwitz said. “It has to. It’s gotta be physical and it’s gotta be tough. And I mean, that’s what it’s gotta be, alright? That’s the challenge for these guys.”
Position changes
Much like Dominic Lovett before him, Luther Burden III will move from the outside to the slot for his sophomore season.
“We played him at X last year, exclusively, trying to just limit the volume of what he was trying to learn,” Drinkwitz said. “But in the past history of our offense, whether it’s Boise State or here, the slot gets the large majority of the targets with a run-and-catch opportunity.”
Redshirt freshman Ja’Marion Wayne moved back to receiver after the Tigers moved him to safety before his true freshman season. He practiced with the wideouts before the Gasparilla Bowl, and Drinkwitz confirmed Monday that the move is permanent.
With Missouri’s depth at defensive tackle, Darius Robinson will take reps at defensive end during the spring and perhaps beyond. He played several snaps outside during the bowl game with McGuire, Coleman and Trajan Jeffcoat sitting out.
On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Armand Membou will begin spring practices at right guard, despite finishing the season as the starting right tackle. Drinkwitz made it clear that the move inside does not reflect negatively on Membou.
“Last year, one of the regrets that I had was not playing Armand sooner, in a full-time role as a starting tackle,” Drinkwitz said. “He came in and played really well, and his future is really bright.”
Non-quarterback injury updates
Only one Missouri player will miss all of spring practice: linebacker Xavier Simmons, who suffered an injury against New Mexico State.
Guard EJ Ndoma-Ogar, who underwent season-ending surgery after a leg injury against Kentucky, will be limited at the start of spring camp. He should be back to full-speed around practice No. 7 or 8. Also limited will be Tre’Vez Johnson, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
Chance Luper, Drinkwitz said, will practice in a green, non-contact jersey Tuesday. He still needs to work through medical issues stemming from the blood-clotting issue that kept him out all of last season, but the team is optimistic it will get him back.