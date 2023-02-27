Luther Burden evades the Vanderbilt defense (copy)

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III evades the Vanderbilt defense Oct. 22 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said Burden will move over to the slot for his sophomore campaign after playing last season exclusively on the outside.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed reporters Monday for the first time since the hiring of new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore in January, and he came with a laundry list of personnel updates.

First, Drinkwitz rattled off several newcomers, both freshmen and transfer additions, who have a chance to compete for immediate playing time. The freshmen were defensive back Marvin Burks Jr., kicker Blake Craig — who Drinkwitz said could compete with incumbent Harrison Mevis — and defensive end Jahkai Lang.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

