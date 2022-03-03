Missouri football’s offensive line and evolving leadership were primary topics of conversation at Thursday afternoon’s media availability.
The Tigers are set for the 2022 season without Michael Maietti and Case Cook, but offensive line coach Marcus Johnson wants to focus on accountability and keep everyone on the same page.
“Offensively, a lot is put on our center’s plate as far as getting five guys on the same page, whether that’s in a run game or in the pass game,” Johnson said.
Drinkwitz wants his team to listen to understand and not listen to respond. He believes that leaders need help, and whoever is the captain of the offensive line will need the whole offensive line pushing in the same direction.
“There is no Mike Maietti, there is no Case Cook,” Johnson said. “Somebody is going to have to take this group by the horns and hold each other accountable.”
Elsewhere along the line, Johnson said he’s hoping graduate student Zeke Powell slides into the right tackle position and makes an impact, especially with Hyrin White and Bobby Lawrence out with injuries.
Johnson also discussed the importance of cross-training offensive lineman at other positions when it comes to overall versatility and development. The goal is that by the end of spring, most lineman are able to play at several positions and that there is a solid plan for the center position in place.
“Knock on wood, but there are very few offensive lines that go through the course of a season with all five guys healthy,” Johnson said. “At some point, somebody is going to have to step up in a major way for us during the season.”
Missouri emphasizes individual development on the offensive line
Without Maietti at center and Cook rounding out the veteranship on its offensive line, the Tigers are looking at a rotation on the line this spring with transfers into the equation, including the establishment of an everyday center heading into the summer.
“Right now, the thing for us offensively and even team wise is to get better individually,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t say that it is about competition yet. We’ve had conversations, and these guys know that at some point this spring there is going to be some shuffling.”
Johnson explained to the media Thursday that each player knows that what is run in practice is not set in stone, while Missouri looks for individual improvements over early competition in the spring.
“We got Bence (Polgar) going with the (first strings), (Connor) Tollison with the (second strings) and Drake (Heismeyer) with the third group, but that’s not necessarily the starting line,” Johnson said. “It’s just kind of a base foundation for us right now.”
Missouri is looking to get Polgar, a junior transfer from Buffalo, to strengthen cohesiveness and chemistry with the four other lineman on the first string. Johnson noted that all three of these center options are equally trying to please the staff in the “one day at a time process.”
“(It’s) not necessarily about competing with one another as much as it is as you work on your craft individually right now,” Johnson said. “And as they say, the cream will rise to the top when the time comes.”
Veteran Tigers take steps toward verbal leadership
While leadership has been a team-wide point of emphasis, Missouri’s veteran players have been individually tasked with finding ways to grow as leaders.
Dove and Foster said there have been internal conversations about taking another leap when it comes to verbal leadership. While they’ve led by example in the past, both want to lead more vocally next season.
“I lead more by example, but that’s about to change a lot,” Foster said. “I’ve been trying to work on being more vocal every day and letting (younger players) hear me more.”
Foster said that those on the offensive line ask themselves how they can emulate what Cook and Maietti established in past seasons. For Dove, who admitted to not being an extrovert, becoming a vocal leader will take some time, but it’s getting easier.
“I just got to be comfortable sitting in a room with 100 players,” Dove said. “I know we all got one goal, so they’ll listen to me, and we’ll pull in line.”
While it may just be spring, the hope is that a strengthened culture of leadership will translate to the gridiron come fall.
Peat, Hopper and Norwood earn their numbers
Stanford transfer Nathaniel Peat became the latest Tiger to earn his number. The Columbia native will wear No. 8 and joins three other Missouri players who have already received their numbers this spring.
“Peat just got his number today,” Dove said. “He’s definitely putting in the work.”
Florida transfer Ty’Ron Hopper (8) and Texas A&M transfer Dreyden Norwood (19) earned their numbers recently, while Luther Burden was given the No. 3 last week.