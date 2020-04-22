Missouri has two players who are virtual locks to be selected in the NFL Draft that runs from Thursday to Sunday.
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam likely won’t hear their names called in Thursday’s first round, but both will likely find new teams later in the week and are projected to be picked Friday in the draft’s second and third rounds.
As safe picks to find teams after the week, how will both fit in at the NFL level?
Elliott, from Missouri City, Texas, is graded by NFL.com as a player who “will be a starter within the first two seasons” and will likely have his name called Friday during the second or third round.
Elliott fulfilled a lot of untapped potential after a breakout season as a first-year starter in 2019. He earned second team AP All-American honors after 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
He was able to use his size to eat up gaps in the run game and become a cornerstone of Missouri’s impressive defense last season.
“You can tell when you watch him that with the right coaching he gets so much better,” Robert Mays, NFL writer for theringer.com, said.
With only two years of consistent playing time after transferring from Texas and taking a redshirt season at Missouri in 2017, Elliott has limited experience compared to other prospects.
“You watch him on some plays ... you can tell that his body can’t quite get where he wants it to right now,” Mays said. “There are things where you watch him try to put moves together and he’s either a little hesitant at the start or he can’t really shoot his hands as quickly as he wants after he punches somebody.
“There’s so much potential there and he looks like a guy who hasn’t played a ton of football quite yet. And that’s true, he hasn’t.”
There are concerns with Elliott’s lack of pass rushing production, but part of that comes from the fact that he was one of the only pass rushing threats on Missouri’s defensive line. He was second behind fellow defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside in sacks on a unit that was dead last in the Southeastern Conference in rushing the quarterback.
“At (Missouri), he’s going to be the guy that takes attention and allows other guys to thrive, but in the NFL, there gonna be other guys that are way more of a problem when it comes to certain situations and then he’s the one getting those one-on-one opportunities,” Mays said. “And I think if he gets those, you’re going to see a lot more of that pass rushing pop.”
The other Missouri player who has a good chance of being picked Friday is tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. He struggled as a blocker and wasn’t always the cleanest route runner before injuries ended his year.
The warts in his game came out after a disappointing redshirt junior season, but he offers two things of immense value in the NFL: size and speed.
“There are only so many things you’ll be able to ask him to do right away, but the things that you can ask him to do are valuable,” Mays said.
Okwuegbunam wowed at the combine with a 4.49 40-yard dash time and he has a 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds frame that made him an ideal red zone target at Missouri. He caught 23 touchdowns in his three seasons in Columbia.
“Being a seam structure and being able to stress and kind of put the defense in conflict in the middle of the field is a huge deal,” Mays said. “Speed matters so much at receiver right now and having a guy that can run like that who is that big. It’s really important.”
The rub for Okwuegbunam is that his raw athletic strengths and weaknesses as a blocker are starker than most prospects, making him a project wherever he goes.
“If you can find a role for him then I absolutely think that there are teams that are gonna be willing to take a chance on him,” Mays said. “but it requires some imagination and a really defined spot and defined way to use him because if you don’t have that, I think he might be able to get a little bit lost.”