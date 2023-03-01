Blake Baker looks out to the field (copy) (copy) (copy)

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker looks out to the field during MU’s loss to Florida Oct. 8 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

The 2023 Missouri defense is aiming to be the best in school history.

During defensive media availability Wednesday, coaches and players alike gushed about the experienced talent the Tigers’ defense is returning and how crucial it will be going forward.

