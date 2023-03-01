The 2023 Missouri defense is aiming to be the best in school history.
During defensive media availability Wednesday, coaches and players alike gushed about the experienced talent the Tigers’ defense is returning and how crucial it will be going forward.
Just over a year after his promotion to defensive coordinator, Blake Baker is excited for the leaps his unit could take this upcoming season with veteran personnel and a familiar scheme.
Baker was promoted to DC just two days before 2022’s spring camp following the departure of Steve Wilks. Baker feels his group is ahead of schedule compared to last season but is still emphasizing the basics as the first week of spring practice continues.
“There’s definitely a comfort factor knowing that a lot of guys are returning,” Baker said.
Among those returners is the safety duo of Joseph Charleston and Jaylon Carlies, who Baker says have made great strides since this time last year.
“Joseph and (Carlies) really stood out to me, unwinding some things in a hurry that they probably couldn’t have last year,” he said.
Baker noted Carlies’ leadership during the first day of practice Monday. The rising senior was vocal during drills and was the first to greet teammates exiting the field.
“That’s a really good sign to see, because I don’t think that’s (Carlies), human-nature-wise. I was really proud of that,” Baker said.
Baker cited returning leadership as an important factor in continuing his defense’s success.
“It’s an unbelievable tool to have in our tool belt,” Baker said. “There’s a hunger about this group, so I think that’s going to help set the culture moving forward.”
During the player period of Tuesday’s availability, linebackers Chad Bailey and Ty’Ron Hopper spoke about their intent to build on last season.
Hopper and Bailey finished second and third, respectively, on the team in tackles last season. Hopper led the Tigers with 14 tackles for loss.
When asked about his decision to return for a sixth season with the Tigers, Bailey said he wasn’t where he wanted to be last season and wants to push himself further.
“I just felt like I had unfinished business, (and) I want to make a difference with great defense this year,” Bailey said.
The Missouri City, Texas, native also said he wants to improve in pass coverage and continue to grow as a leader.
Hopper complimented Bailey’s leadership and personality off the field.
“Me and Chad have a great relationship,” he said. “He’s a great friend and a really good leader. I love playing with him.”
Like Bailey, Hopper returned for another season despite NFL interest because he feels like he can take another step in 2023. According to Hopper, following the end of the season, he saw a lot of good and bad in his game and feels Baker and the defensive staff can help him continue to grow.
“We’ve got the same DC and playbook, and I trust the staff,” he said. “They helped me get to where I was last year, and I feel like (they) want me to take the extra step.”
One common area of improvement being preached by defensive staff and players alike is forcing more turnovers.
Baker detailed how he and Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz spent much of the offseason analyzing MU’s 2013 and 2014 teams, which won the Southeastern Conference’s East Division behind dominant defense. Their primary takeaways were the units’ abilities to generate turnovers and win the special teams battle.
“We’ve got to limit explosive plays, and we’ve got to create more turnovers,” Baker said.
A big part of the turnover equation will be cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine, two players who many believed had an opportunity to go pro but returned for another season. Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw were among the leaders in the conference in pass breakups, with 14 and 12, respectively.
“I think those guys are arguably the best duo in college football,” cornerbacks coach Al Pogue said.