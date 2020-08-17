Eliah Drinkwitz is starting his head coaching tenure at Missouri with quite a time crunch.
The Tigers kicked off fall camp with their first official practice Monday, giving Drinkwitz his first opportunity since a pandemic-abbreviated spring to continue his installation of a new offense.
The combination of fewer spring practices than usual and delayed fall practices, both due to the COVID-19 pandemic, means Drinkwitz and the offense only get 28 total practices, three from the spring and 25 in the fall, to finish that installation before the Tigers’ season opener against Alabama on Sept. 26 in Columbia.
Drinkwitz started the process with some red-zone work Monday but stressed the team can’t take any shortcuts even if it doesn’t have the luxury of a typical offseason.
“The assumption with life is that if you’ve got a shorter amount of time, you’ve got to speed up the process. Well, there’s no such thing as speeding up the process,” Drinkwitz said. “I mean, it takes what it takes to be successful. You’ve got to lay the foundation, you know. You can’t skip a step.
“If you skip steps, you’re going to get burned at some point,” Drinkwitz added. “It’s just not worth it. Can’t microwave it. I wish we could. I wish we had instant oatmeal, and just add a little hot water and have the offense ready to rock ’n’ roll, but that ain’t how it’s going to go.”
Those steps started with the work Monday, and Drinkwitz said it will extend from red-zone work to work in the open field and on third downs before moving to specific scenarios during fall camp. Drinkwitz said that there were some dropped passes and some improvements to be made in what will be a long process.
“So we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Drinkwitz said. “But that’s the fun part, finding out what’s wrong and going in there and fixing it.”
That strategy will focus more on the long term, with the coaches explaining schemes to players before focusing on specific techniques.
“Right now, it is more just trying to get down the fundamentals of the offense,” junior Jalen Knox said, “trying to think of the alignments and what we’re trying to get out of the play. We want to learn the technique, but you’ve got to make sure you understand why we’re running this place, why we want it to work this way, why we need to get these things going, so we can get other things to work as well.”
Knox, a receiver who was a mainstay on the outside the last two seasons, has played both on the outside and in the slot and could see the field with graduate transfers Keke Chism and Damon Hazelton Jr. if he moves inside.
Senior running back Larry Rountree III called Drinkwitz an “aggressive” play-caller and expressed excitement over the new scheme.
“I love his demeanor,” Rountree said. “I love his goals (for) what our offense is going to be. And that just gives me more confidence that we’ll get out there on the field and everything’s gonna play its part.”
That offense will feature a heavy dose of the experienced running back duo of Rountree and Tyler Badie. Drinkwitz’s offense at Appalachian State ran the ball 599 times in 2019, the 11th-highest mark in the country.
Each back brings a different element to Missouri’s offense. Rountree has been Missouri’s leading rusher in each of the past two seasons and had at least 700 yards on the ground in each of his three seasons. Badie will offer an outlet for Missouri’s new quarterback this season as a quicker runner who will be more involved in the passing game. Badie was the team’s leader in receptions last season.
Drinkwitz called his offense a “pro-tempo” in the spring, and Missouri’s zone-blocking scheme will test the decision-making and quickness of the backs, who could shoulder more of a burden during a season with less time to prepare. A new quarterback and less time to develop chemistry and timing in the passing game could mean more of a ground game for this new offense in its first season.
“(Drinkwitz’s) just smash-mouth football,” Badie said, “just flat emotions, a lot of different movements so you can read the defense easier, and just being able to just make one cut and just go, you know. I mean, most of the time, it’ll be one-on-one with the safety, and with the backs we have, we can make people miss, and that’s just big points.”