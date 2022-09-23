The seat is hot for Bryan Harsin.
In only his second season at the helm for Auburn, he has taken backlash for incidents off the field and limited success on it. And for Missouri, it has coincidentally thrived on these occasions under coach Eli Drinkwitz.
In 2020, the Tigers faced a Vanderbilt program entering Memorial Stadium 0-7. The Commodores, led by Derek Mason, were blanked 41-0 in Missouri’s most recent shutout. Mason was fired shortly after, taking the defensive coordinator position under Harsin the next season at Auburn.
Last season, Missouri clinched its second bowl berth under Drinkwitz in its home finale against Florida. Dan Mullen was fired soon after the Tigers’ 24-23 overtime win.
The stage is different for Saturday, though. Missouri travels to Auburn for the first time and for its opponent’s homecoming in an environment expected to be louder than its Week 2 trip to Kansas State. Drinkwitz noted the rich tradition Auburn follows, one he appreciates from his time there from 2010-11.
“Going to be a great environment to go to Auburn. First time in school history from Missouri to go play at such a wonderful place that’s full of tradition and history,” Drinkwitz said Wednesday on the weekly SEC coaches media teleconference.
Under Drinkwitz, Missouri hasn’t favored the road slate. Missouri has won just two of its 10 regular-season road games since the start of 2020, picking up victories by an average eight-point margin. On the flip side, Missouri has fallen by an average of 20.25 points in its losses.
With starting quarterback T.J. Finley reportedly out with a shoulder injury, per Bennett Durando of the Montgomery Advertiser, a starting quarterback has not been named. Harsin dodged a question regarding his plans for the position.
“Every guy is at practice,” Harsin responded to a question on whether Finley has been practicing. “If we have somebody that has a season-ending injury or they’re in trouble, those might be the only two things that keep guys from being in practice, but our guys are always practicing.
“We’re working through who’s gonna be the guys in every position. I talked about competition early in the week. So who’s gonna start for us? We’ll see.”
But for Drinkwitz, and even defensive coordinator Blake Baker, Missouri sets its sights on how it can improve, ignoring the rumors circling the game Saturday.
Both coaches noted the different weapons Auburn brings, from three running backs to the quarterbacks Harsin can throw out there, adding the numerous schemes the offense possesses.
“I think the biggest thing for us and our football team is to focus on us and our football team and don’t get caught chasing the what-ifs and the rumors and all that different stuff for us,” Drinkwitz said.
“Regardless of who takes the direct snap from the center, we’ve got to do a better job of playing disruptive at the line of scrimmage. We have to have better tracking angles. We have to stay on top of vertical routes, and that really doesn’t have anything to do with who they line up at quarterback on the offensive side of the ball.”
Drinkwitz is no stranger to Harsin. Missouri’s coach worked under Harsin at Arkansas State, Boise State and with him at Auburn. Baker, special teams coordinator Erik Link, quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, running backs coach Curtis Luper and cornerbacks coach Al Pogue all have ties to Harsin as well.
When Harsin took the head-coaching job at Arkansas State in 2012 following Gus Malzahn’s departure, Drinkwitz was one of the first staff members to ask for a role on Harsin’s future staff.
“Eli came into my office, introduced himself and said that he wanted to be there, and I appreciated just the desire to want to be a part of something that I was doing,” Harsin said.
At the time, Harsin didn’t think Drinkwitz was a future Power Five head coach, but following Drinkwitz’s agreement to sign with Missouri after the 2019 season, Harsin wasn’t surprised.
Harsin has always been impressed by Drinkwitz, Baker and Hamdan, even when Drinkwitz followed him to Boise State and climbed his way to the offensive coordinator position after one season coaching tight ends.
“He’s very intelligent, does a really good job planning,” Harsin said. “He’s got great energy, teaches really well. And once he got his opportunity to be a head football coach, I wasn’t surprised by that.
“And I think he’s got those qualities and details. … That’s just that circle of coaching, though. It’s a small world when you really break it all down.”
Baker was with Harsin at Texas and Boise State, and when Harsin reached out to Baker to have him on staff, he realized the intangibles Baker brought to a defense, even as a young coach.
“I saw that he was one of those young coaches that did everything,” Harsin said. “And there was no task too small, and there was no challenge too big, even if he was not qualified for it. He was resourceful.”
But even as these coaches have connections from previous staffs, Baker noted it won’t affect Saturday’s outcome.
“Maybe knowing that he’s got a lot of specials that I’ve seen before that we can show our guys maybe helps, but I don’t think that’s a secret to the country,” Baker said Tuesday.
“I don’t know how much specifically me having a relationship with Bryan Harsin is going to help us game plan for it; nothing more than what the film can say.”
Yet, both Baker and Drinkwitz are indebted to Harsin for their first leaps coaching in college football.
Missouri’s first step into conference play marks its first true test while looking to be a must-win game to further a chance of a bowl berth down the road.
Saturday’s contest with Auburn kicks off at 11 a.m. on ESPN, marking Missouri’s third morning game and first appearance on the network’s primary station this season. The game will also be broadcast on radio via Mizzou Sports Properties/Learfield and on online radio outlet The Varsity Network.