For the second time in a little over a year, Nick Bolton had an opportunity to leave the Missouri football team.
Bolton was part of a team that stuck out a postseason ban last season before a 6-6 year sent head coach Barry Odom and many assistants out the door. With a new coach and the future of the program up in the air, players would have another opportunity to jump ship.
Bolton, one of the top linebackers in the country last season, decided to reject all suitors after his All-SEC sophomore season and rewarded the only Southeastern Conference team to recruit him out of high school.
"I was not interested in other schools," Bolton said. "I was just focusing on my family, trying to figure out that the best interest for myself wasn't necessarily at any other school. At the end of the day, this is my home and that's why I chose to be here."
Missouri lost two key contributors in receiver Kam Scott and cornerback Christian Holmes, but the rest of the roster stayed intact with key cogs in last season’s team staying around. Bolton credited that to the continuity of a group that got closer after last season’s bowl ban.
"I've built relationships with all of the other guys here," Bolton said. "They're my brothers, brothers for life outside of football. I feel like I owed it to them to be here, so now I'm gonna bring everything I got to help us win."
Like Bolton, last year's sack leader Kobie Whiteside, the safety duo of Tyree Gillespie and Joshua Bledsoe, and running backs Larry Rountree and Tyler Badie all decided to stick around under new coach Eliah Drinkwitz. Missouri also returned some of its offensive line in starters Case Cook, Larry Borom and Hyrin White.
"It was really more about all the guys on the team," Cook said. "There was no way I would leave these guys. I think that's why all of us ended up sticking around for the most part; because it's more about the teammates and what we can do rather than who our coaches are."
Another thing that helped Missouri was the retention of three defensive assistants. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, defensive line coach Brick Haley and defensive backs coach David Gibbs were all retained by Drinkwitz.
"We had a great connection with (Haley)," Whiteside said. "He knew our tendencies and he just keeps pushing us around and push us forward, so I'm happy they kept him. Everybody loves coach Haley."
On the offensive side of the ball, more coaching turnover meant more unknown for the players.
Rountree met with Drinkwitz and talked with him for over an hour on his first day at Missouri before Rountree decided to stay for his senior season.
Rountree is from Raleigh, North Carolina and knew of Drinkwitz through players who played under him while he was the offensive coordinator at North Carolina State.
"I just wanted to know his plan and what he's coming in with and what he's trying to do to this football team," Rountree said. "I just wanted to talk to him man-to-man and just have a conversation... I wanted to establish that relationship right then and there."
Now, Driknwitz will continue to establish those relationships with players as they enter his first season with the team.