Kris Abrams-Draine looks to the sideline (copy)

Kris Abrams-Draine looks to the sideline on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. After a rocky outing against Kansas State, the Tigers defense is looking to show improvements against Abilene Christian.

 Valeryia Zakharyk/Missourian

The Missouri didn't carry over starting fast and finishing strong from its season opener against Louisiana Tech to its clash against Kansas State. The Tigers' defense found itself performing to its ability in the middle of the contest in MU's first true test of the season.

Veterans Joseph Charleston, who transferred from Clemson, and captain Isaiah McGuire have been in similar situations, offering guidance out of halftime.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

