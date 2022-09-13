The Missouri didn't carry over starting fast and finishing strong from its season opener against Louisiana Tech to its clash against Kansas State. The Tigers' defense found itself performing to its ability in the middle of the contest in MU's first true test of the season.
Veterans Joseph Charleston, who transferred from Clemson, and captain Isaiah McGuire have been in similar situations, offering guidance out of halftime.
“Just settle down,” McGuire told his teammate before the third quarter. “Don’t worry about anything else other than where we are at, where our feet are at.”
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker admired the third-quarter play from his unit but noted preventable errors on early third downs which Kansas State capitalized on. Limiting explosive plays, the defense found early success against one of the best running backs in the country.
“Really until the fourth quarter, I thought we did a pretty good job stopping the run,” Baker said. “Like I said last week, tailback (Deuce Vaughn) is the real deal. But I think we gave up 119 yards and 14 points in the fourth quarter run the ball which kind of set the stats sideways a little bit. Up until that last quarter, I thought we did a pretty good job controlling the run.”
Baker hopes to see more discipline on the run defense this year after yielding explosive plays to quarterback Adrian Martinez last week. With Abilene Christian coming to town this Saturday and a trip to Auburn fast approaching, Baker wants to see his players respond with improvements.
“Talent is not an issue,” Baker said. “We just have to hone in and do our job, and when all eleven guys do their job and fly around to the football, we can be pretty darn good on defense.”
Transfer Marcus Clarke now available
Baker told reporters on Tuesday that Miami transfer cornerback Marcus Clarke is now clear to play with immediate eligibility. Clarke — who saw his first action in practice last week — was in full pads Saturday at Kansas State but didn’t enter the contest.
“I think with the experience of being in this defense before, although over a year ago, it’s like riding a bike,” Baker said.
Baker sees Clarke meshing well with the defensive unit more than other players entering the scheme for the first time. As a Power Five experienced corner joins the equation, Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw continue to impress the defensive staff.
“Early in the game (Saturday), (Kansas State) motioned (Rakestraw) and got Ennis to play off, and that was probably by design with the motion, but they are both playing (well),” Baker said.
Baker joked he wasn’t going to tell Abrams-Draine he was locking up his opposing matchups to not give him a big head.
“Once again, that’s not an indictment on the guys that didn’t get to come in and perform,” Baker said. “I think it's more praise for those two guys playing really well and doing what they're asked to do. But I think our corner room is very deep. I feel good about the four or five guys in that room.”
Charleston impresses on and off the field
Every night, like clockwork, Baker has come to expect a FaceTime call from one of his defensive veterans: Joseph Charleston.
Preferring to go over film at night versus in the morning, Charleston often calls coaches when reviewing recent games, searching for advice or little tips he can implement into his own toolbox each week. It’s a habit he carried over from his time at Clemson that has helped him become the player he is today.
“Sometimes a play might look right to myself, but the coaching staff will want something different within the game plan,” Charleston said. “I just like to ask stuff like that.”
The junior transfer already has 11 tackles to his name this season, but what impresses his new coach most goes beyond his performances on the field. On Tuesday, Baker noted Charleston’s professional attitude and hunger to learn. The tackling, which already stand out on tape, is the cherry on top of the cake
“It’s impressive,” Baker said. “He has that mentality and hunger to be great and then there’s his work ethic on the practice field. He practices every day like he is playing a game.”
Although only two weeks into another grueling season, Missouri coaches are already impressed with the transfer safety and see the potential Charleston brings to the Tigers’ secondary and entire defense.
Staying focused on the weekend
Missouri’s game against Abilene Christian at 11 a.m. this Saturday comes at a tricky time. Sandwiched after a high-intensity game against Kansas State and ahead of a difficult road test against Auburn in The Plains, there is no room for error or letup against the Wildcats.
When asked about how he keeps the defense motivated to ensure there won’t be any complacency, Baker pointed out some of last weekend’s biggest upsets. Marshall went to South Bend, Indiana, and took down Notre Dame. Texas A&M slipped against Appalachian State at Kyle Field. Nebraska played another game of Cornhuskers football and lost to Georgia Southern 45-42, before firing its head coach.
“I don’t think we have been overlooking anybody,” Baker said. “If we don’t give (Abilene Christian) our full attention, we can look back on college football last weekend where a lot of Power Five schools lost to non-Power Five schools.”
The Tigers will treat the weekend with a heightened sense of focus, worried more about responding to what happened last weekend in Manhattan, Kansas, rather than the tough challenges to come. That begins by turning the page.
“If you let that game define you, things will get worse,” Charleston said. “But if you don’t let that game define you things and work to change the mistakes, then you have the chance to be really good.”