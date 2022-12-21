After several months full of thrilling wins and agonizing defeats, Missouri has one last chapter to write in the story of its 2022 season. The Tigers take on Wake Forest, a program it has never played, at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida.
That’s what bowl season is for, though, isn’t it? To serve as an opportunity to bring two relatively unfamiliar opponents together to celebrate the end of another season in a fun, usually warm, city. Still, it’s a game Missouri is taking seriously and would love to win, at the very least to notch a first bowl win since the 2014 Citrus Bowl.
How can the Tigers exploit the Demon Deacons at Raymond James Stadium come Friday? It likely comes down to how well Missouri’s offense matches Wake Forest’s, how much pressure it generates in the trenches and how the defense handles one of the most explosive offenses it has faced this season.
“(Wake Forest has) got one of the best quarterbacks that we’ve played,” said Kris Abrams-Draine in a pre-bowl press conference. “They’ve got big receivers. I feel like it’s going to be a physical game.”
Wake Forest is susceptible to giving up a big play or two, and while its offense can find a high gear, it often struggles to match the points its defense concedes week after week. The Demon Deacons lost four of their final five games of the regular season, giving up 48, 30, 36 and 34 points in the defeats and had to score more than 35 to beat Syracuse on Nov. 19.
It’s a defense the Tigers can exploit if they take advantage of the opportunities presented to them. While Missouri’s leader in receiving yards, Dominic Lovett, won’t play in the game after entering the transfer portal, quarterback Brady Cook still has plenty of weapons in Luther Burden, Mekhi Miller and Barrett Banister.
In the season’s waning weeks, Cook has proven capable of taking the reins of the offense and becoming a multiple-dimensional threat. He threw for 1,292 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 384 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers won four of their final six games. If Friday’s game becomes a high-scoring affair, Cook will likely play a key role.
If Missouri’s offense struggles like it did before its bye week, it will need its defense to step up as it has all season. Wake Forest’s attack can quickly become a handful with the depth of offensive weapons it possesses. Five Demon Deacons receivers finished with more than 500 receiving yards and six players have scored more than five touchdowns. And, as Abrams-Draine alluded to, they have their own significant threat in quarterback Sam Hartman, who threw for 3,421 yards and 35 touchdowns in the regular season.
The first step to neutralizing — or at least containing — Wake Forest’s potent attack is generating pressure in the trenches, at least that’s what MU coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed early last week.
“We have been able to get pressure on quarterbacks, which has alleviated some of the pass defense that we have needed to play,” Drinkwitz said. “How are we going to create that pressure without our top three pass rushers in the game? We’re going to have to do a good job of speeding up the quarterback in the passing game.”
The pass rushers Drinkwitz brings up are Isaiah McGuire, Martez Manuel and DJ Coleman, who all announced they will miss the bowl game to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. While the Tigers’ defense undoubtedly takes a hit without them, it still has Jayden Jernigan, Trajan Jeffcoat and Kristian Williams available as well as several younger defensive linemen who will be given an opportunity for playing time in Tampa.
If Missouri controls the trenches, or at least holds its own, it should be able to flip the game in its favor. Added pressure on Hartman could also lead to a vital turnover or two. Hartman threw 11 interceptions this season and his offense fumbled the ball away six times. But the one thing the Tigers can’t have happen is Hartman having too much time to make decisions on offense.
“We know that everything starts up front regardless of who’s on the field and we’re going to have to control the game if we want to win,” defensive tackle Darius Robinson.
The good news for Missouri is that it will be strong in the secondary, which may prove crucial in containing the Demon Deacons’ aerial attack. Both Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw recently announced their decision to stay with the Tigers for at least one more season. Paired with Jaylon Carlies and Joseph Charleston in the secondary, they will be set for this Friday and beyond.
All that said, this year’s Gasparilla Bowl could simply come down to which program is more motivated, something difficult to evaluate until the ball is teed up at Raymond James Stadium.
Missouri, which clinched its bowl bid on the final day of the regular season with a thrilling 29-27 win against Arkansas on Nov. 25, is the team entering the game with momentum. Wake Forest, meanwhile, started 2022 hot before cooling down in the back half of its schedule.
There will be fireworks from Wake Forest’s potent offense filled with talent at skill positions. The key to success for the Tigers may just come down to how well they’re able to match it.