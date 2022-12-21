Kris Abrams-Draine signals that he will not return the punt (copy)

Missouri’s Kris Abrams-Draine signals that he will not return the punt against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

After several months full of thrilling wins and agonizing defeats, Missouri has one last chapter to write in the story of its 2022 season. The Tigers take on Wake Forest, a program it has never played, at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

That’s what bowl season is for, though, isn’t it? To serve as an opportunity to bring two relatively unfamiliar opponents together to celebrate the end of another season in a fun, usually warm, city. Still, it’s a game Missouri is taking seriously and would love to win, at the very least to notch a first bowl win since the 2014 Citrus Bowl.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

